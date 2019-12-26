Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

93-3 (30.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

South Africa are 93 for 3

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
26th - 30th Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Supersport Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0
A.K. Markram c Bairstow b Curran 20
Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 39
F. du Plessis Not out 25
H.E. van der Dussen Not out 6
Extras 1nb, 1w, 1lb 3
Total 30.2 Overs 93 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 9.3 2 25 1
Broad 8 3 22 1
S.M. Curran 5 2 8 1
J.C. Archer 7 1 37 0
Full Bowling Card