Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
South Africa are 93 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 30th Dec 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
s africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D. Elgar
|c Buttler b Anderson
|0
|A.K. Markram
|c Bairstow b Curran
|20
|Z. Hamza
|c Stokes b Broad
|39
|F. du Plessis
|Not out
|25
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|30.2 Overs
|93 - 3
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|9.3
|2
|25
|1
|Broad
|8
|3
|22
|1
|S.M. Curran
|5
|2
|8
|1
|J.C. Archer
|7
|1
|37
|0