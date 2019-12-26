Cricket Match
S Africa
93-3 (30.3 ov)
England
S Africa vs England
|S Africa 1st
|93-3 (30.3 ov)
|South Africa are 93 for 3
S Africa 1st Innings93-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar
|c Buttler b Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.K. Markram
|c Bairstow b Curran
|20
|23
|4
|0
|86.96
|Z. Hamza
|c Stokes b Broad
|39
|72
|6
|0
|54.17
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|25
|62
|4
|0
|40.32
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|6
|26
|1
|0
|23.08
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|30.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|93
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Elgar 0.1ov
- 32 Markram 9.4ov
- 71 Hamza 21.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|9.5
|2
|25
|1
|2.54
|Broad
|8
|3
|22
|1
|2.75
|S.M. Curran
|5
|2
|8
|1
|1.60
|J.C. Archer
|7
|1
|37
|0
|5.29
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 30th Dec 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
30.3
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.2
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
30.1
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
29.6
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
29.5
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
29.4
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
29.3
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
29.2
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
29.1
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.6
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
28.5
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
28.4
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
28.3
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
28.2
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
-
28.1
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
27.6
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.5
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.4
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
27.3
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
27.2
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
27.1
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.6
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.5
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
26.4
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Same again from du Plessis, Archer a bit straighter this time but it doesn't stop du Plessis from scoring runs off it, loose start from Archer.
-
26.3
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
26.2
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. On the stumps, du Plessis works it onto the on-side to get South Africa up and running in the second session.
-
26.1
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
25.6
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran. That maiden over brings lunch. A decent start for England with South Africa losing three wickets in the session. Not the most consistent bowling display you will see, but South Africa haven't capitalised on the bowling from England. Archer bowling quick has given England a new dimension they missed when he was bowling slower in New Zealand, the addition of Anderson means he can be used a their gun-fast bowler as opposed to the opening bowler role he played in New Zealand. The late wicket of Hamza means du Plessis and van der Dussen are at the crease. England need a few wickets this next session to give them the advantage going into the final session, with the hope of getting South Africa close to all out at the end of the day.
-
25.5
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
25.4
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
25.3
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
25.2
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
25.1
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.6
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.5
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
24.4
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.3
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.2
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.1
Jofra Archer to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
23.6
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Broad with one down the leg-side to finish the over, van der Dussen with easy runs into the vacant leg-side.
-
23.5
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.4
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.3
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
23.2
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
23.1
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
22.6
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
22.5
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
22.4
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
22.3
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
22.2
FOUR! James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Faf with soft hands gets the outside edge down to third man for four, smart batting from the captain.
-
22.1
James Anderson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
21.6
OUT! Caught. Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, by Stokes. Wicket! Big wicket as well with Hamza departing for 39, Hamza wafts at one outside off. No need to play at this one on both line and length, Broad with the breakthrough, he has been looking threatening for the past over.
-
21.5
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Hamza moves onto 39, another sweetly struck cover drive from the South African.
-
21.4
Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
21.4
No ball Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.3
Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
21.2
Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
21.1
Stuart Broad to Zubayr Hamza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.