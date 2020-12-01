Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

191-3
Result
Badge

England

192-1

England win by 9 wickets

S Africa vs England

How England cantered to series sweep

Relive how Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler powered England to a series sweep of South Africa and top of the T20 international rankings.

Match Details

Date
1st Dec 2020
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
A Paleker, B P Jele
TV Umpire
A T Holdstock
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S George

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy lbw Nortje 16
J.C. Buttler Not out 67
D.J. Malan Not out 99
Extras 1nb, 5w, 4b, 10
Total 17.4 Overs 192 - 1
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.F. Linde 4 0 26 0
A. Nortje 4 0 37 1
L. Sipamla 2.4 0 45 0
L. Ngidi 3 0 23 0
T. Shamsi 4 0 57 0
Full Bowling Card