Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England win by 9 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Dec 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- A Paleker, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|lbw Nortje
|16
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|67
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|99
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 4b,
|10
|Total
|17.4 Overs
|192 - 1
Full Batting Card
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|G.F. Linde
|4
|0
|26
|0
|A. Nortje
|4
|0
|37
|1
|L. Sipamla
|2.4
|0
|45
|0
|L. Ngidi
|3
|0
|23
|0
|T. Shamsi
|4
|0
|57
|0