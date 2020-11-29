Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

110-5 (16.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

South Africa are 110 for 5 with 3.4 overs left

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second T20I between South Africa and England in Paarl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
29th Nov 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Boland Bank Park, Paarl
Umpires
A T Holdstock, S George
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Bavuma b Archer 13
Q. de Kock c Curran b Jordan 30
R.R. Hendricks b Rashid 16
F. du Plessis s Buttler b Rashid 11
H.E. van der Dussen Not out 20
H. Klaasen c Stokes b Curran 7
G.F. Linde Not out 6
Extras 7w, 7
Total 16.2 Overs 110 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.M. Curran 2 0 24 0
J.C. Archer 3 0 14 1
T.K. Curran 2 0 16 1
Jordan 2.3 0 14 1
Rashid 4 0 23 2
Stokes 2 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card