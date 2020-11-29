Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
South Africa are 110 for 5 with 3.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Nov 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, S George
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
s africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T. Bavuma
|b Archer
|13
|Q. de Kock
|c Curran b Jordan
|30
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Rashid
|16
|F. du Plessis
|s Buttler b Rashid
|11
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|20
|H. Klaasen
|c Stokes b Curran
|7
|G.F. Linde
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|7w,
|7
|Total
|16.2 Overs
|110 - 5
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|24
|0
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|14
|1
|T.K. Curran
|2
|0
|16
|1
|Jordan
|2.3
|0
|14
|1
|Rashid
|4
|0
|23
|2
|Stokes
|2
|0
|14
|0