Cricket Match
S Africa
112-5 (17.0 ov)
England
S Africa vs England
|S Africa 1st
|112-5 (17.0 ov)
|South Africa are 112 for 5 with 3.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings112-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bavuma
|b Archer
|13
|10
|2
|0
|130.00
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Curran b Jordan
|30
|18
|3
|1
|166.67
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Rashid
|16
|18
|2
|0
|88.89
|F. du Plessis
|s Buttler b Rashid
|11
|11
|1
|0
|100.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|21
|24
|0
|0
|87.50
|H. Klaasen
|c Stokes b Curran
|7
|10
|0
|0
|70.00
|G.F. Linde
|Not out
|6
|11
|0
|0
|54.55
|Extras
|8w,
|8
|Total
|17.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|112
- To Bat:
- K.S. Rabada,
- L. Ngidi,
- A. Nortje,
- T. Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- 33 Bavuma 3.4ov
- 48 de Kock 5.2ov
- 65 Hendricks 8.6ov
- 75 du Plessis 10.1ov
- 95 Klaasen 13.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|14
|1
|4.67
|T.K. Curran
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|Jordan
|2.2
|0
|14
|1
|6.00
|Rashid
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|Stokes
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Nov 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, S George
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
16.6
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Roy.
-
16.6
Wide Jofra Archer to George Linde. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.5
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Roy.
-
16.4
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
16.3
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
16.2
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
16.1
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
15.6
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.5
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.5
Wide Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.4
Chris Jordan to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.3
Chris Jordan to George Linde. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short third man for no runs, shy attempt by Roy.
-
15.2
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
15.1
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Archer.
-
14.6
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.5
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
14.4
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.3
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
14.2
APPEAL! Jofra Archer to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
14.1
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.6
Tom Curran to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
13.5
Tom Curran to George Linde. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.4
OUT! Caught. Tom Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Stokes. Excellent catch! He looks to work but mistimes it. The ball goes straight into the hands of Stokes who takes a regulation catch. Heinrich Klaasen departs for seven.
-
13.3
Tom Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
13.2
Tom Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
13.1
Tom Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
12.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.5
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
12.5
Wide Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
12.4
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
12.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.2
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
12.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.6
Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
11.5
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
11.4
Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.3
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
11.2
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.1
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
10.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
10.4
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Roy, fielded by Rashid.
-
10.3
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
10.2
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
10.1
OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. Gives away his wicket! He comes down the track and looks to drive but misses it. Buttler gathers it and dislodges the bails in a flash. Faf du Plessis departs for 11.
-
9.6
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
9.5
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.4
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
9.4
Wide Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.3
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.2
Ben Stokes to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.1
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
8.6
OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Reeza Hendricks. Top spinning half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to. Cleaned him up! He looks to sweep this one away but misses it as the ball crashes onto the stumps. Reeza Hendricks departs for 16.
-
8.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Adil Rashid to Reeza Hendricks. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
8.3
Adil Rashid to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
8.2
Adil Rashid to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
8.1
Adil Rashid to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
7.6
Ben Stokes to Reeza Hendricks. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.5
Ben Stokes to Reeza Hendricks. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.4
Ben Stokes to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
7.3
Ben Stokes to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.2
Ben Stokes to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
7.1
Ben Stokes to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.