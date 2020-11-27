Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

179-6 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

9-1

England need 171 runs to win from 17.3 overs

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first T20 international. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
27th Nov 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
A T Holdstock, A Paleker
TV Umpire
B P Jele
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S George

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c de Kock b Linde 0
J.C. Buttler Not out 2
D.J. Malan Not out 6
Extras 1w, 1
Total 2.3 Overs 9 - 1
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.F. Linde 1 0 1 1
K. Rabada 0.5 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card