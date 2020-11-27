Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England need 171 runs to win from 17.3 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Nov 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c de Kock b Linde
|0
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|2
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|2.3 Overs
|9 - 1
Full Batting Card
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|G.F. Linde
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. Rabada
|0.5
|0
|2
|0