Cricket Match
S Africa
179-6 (20.0 ov)
England
16-1
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|16-1 (3.1 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|179-6 (20.0 ov)
|England need 164 runs to win from 16.5 overs
England 1st Innings16-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c de Kock b Linde
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|13
|14
|2
|0
|92.86
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|16
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 0.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.F. Linde
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
|K. Rabada
|1.1
|0
|6
|0
|5.14
|B.E. Hendricks
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
S Africa 1st Innings179-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bavuma
|c Buttler b Curran
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Morgan b Jordan
|30
|23
|2
|1
|130.43
|F. du Plessis
|c Jordan b Curran
|58
|40
|4
|2
|145.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Malan b Archer
|37
|28
|0
|3
|132.14
|H. Klaasen
|c Buttler b Curran
|20
|12
|2
|0
|166.67
|P.J. van Biljon
|Not out
|7
|6
|0
|0
|116.67
|G.F. Linde
|b Curran
|12
|6
|1
|1
|200.00
|Extras
|9w, 1lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|179
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Bavuma 0.6ov
- 83 de Kock 9.3ov
- 110 du Plessis 13.4ov
- 147 Klaasen 16.6ov
- 161 van der Dussen 18.4ov
- 179 Linde 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7.00
|J.C. Archer
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|T.K. Curran
|4
|0
|55
|1
|13.75
|Rashid
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|Jordan
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Nov 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
Live Commentary
3.1
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
2.6
Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
2.5
Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
2.4
Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.3
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Wide Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Slower ball bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.2
Beuran Hendricks to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Linde.
-
2.1
Beuran Hendricks to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
1.6
Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
1.5
Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Linde.
-
1.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by van Biljon, fielded by Klaasen.
-
1.3
Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
1.2
Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
1.1
Kagiso Rabada to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
0.6
George Linde to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
0.5
George Linde to Dawid Malan. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, in the air under control to square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Shamsi, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
0.4
George Linde to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
0.3
George Linde to Dawid Malan. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
0.2
OUT! Caught. George Linde to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. First blood for England! He looks to cut this one away but gets a bottom edge and the keeper takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Jason Roy departs for a duck.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. George Linde to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Linde.
-
19.6
OUT! Bowled. Tom Curran to George Linde. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, missed to. Timber! He looks to work it away but misses it as the ball crashes onto the stumps. George Linde departs for 12. Thus, the first innings comes to an end as South Africa have scored 179 runs for the loss of six wickets. Explosive innings from the Proteas as they managed to post some good numbers on board today. Excellent innings from Faf du Plessis as he managed to top score with 58 runs and he was well accompanied by Rassie van der Dussen with 37 runs. For England, Sam Curran picked up three wickets to his name. Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran with a wicket each. Can England keep up with South Africa? Will the host make things challenging for the guest today? Let's find out!
-
19.5
Tom Curran to George Linde. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.4
SIX! Tom Curran to George Linde. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
19.4
Wide Tom Curran to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
19.3
Tom Curran to Pite van Biljon. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Curran, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.2
Tom Curran to George Linde. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
19.1
FOUR! Tom Curran to George Linde. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
19.1
Wide Tom Curran to George Linde. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.6
Jofra Archer to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
18.5
Jofra Archer to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
18.4
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Malan. Easy catch! He looks to slog this one away but mistimes it. The ball goes straight into the hands of Malan who takes a regulation catch. Pite van Biljon departs for 37.
-
18.3
Jofra Archer to Pite van Biljon. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
18.2
Jofra Archer to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.1
Jofra Archer to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.6
Chris Jordan to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for 1 run, shy attempt by Jordan, fielded by Curran.
-
17.5
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.
-
17.4
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.3
Wide Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.2
Chris Jordan to Pite van Biljon. Yorker, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
17.1
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
16.6
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, top edge to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. Edged and taken! He looks to pull the short ball but gets a top edge. The keeper takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Heinrich Klaasen departs for 20.
-
16.5
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
16.4
Sam Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
16.3
Sam Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow.
-
16.2
FOUR! Sam Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Full toss, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.1
Sam Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Buttler.
-
15.6
SIX! Tom Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Up, Up and away! He heaves this one high in the air over the long-on ropes for a maximum.
-
15.5
Tom Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
15.4
Tom Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
15.3
Tom Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.2
Tom Curran to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
15.1
Tom Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
14.6
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.5
Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Curran.
-
14.4
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
14.3
Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
14.3
Wide Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.3
Wide Chris Jordan to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.2
Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.1
Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.