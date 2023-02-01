Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

England

246-3  (40.3 ov)

S Africa vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 246-3 (40.3 ov)
England are 246 for 3 with 9.3 overs left

England 1st Innings246-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Bavuma b Ngidi 1 7 0 0 14.29
D.J. Malan Not out 118 113 7 6 104.42
B.M. Duckett c Klaasen b Ngidi 0 5 0 0 0.00
H.C. Brook c Klaasen b Ngidi 6 9 1 0 66.67
J.C. Buttler (c) Not out 110 110 6 5 100.00
Extras 1nb, 8w, 2lb 11
Total 40.3 Overs, 3 wkts 246
To Bat: 
M.M. Ali,
C.R. Woakes,
S.M. Curran,
A.U. Rashid,
R.J.W. Topley,
J.C. Archer

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Roy 1.6ov
  2. 5 Duckett 3.1ov
  3. 14 Brook 5.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Jansen 8 0 38 0 4.75
L. Ngidi 8 0 40 3 5.00
Parnell 7 0 31 0 4.43
S.S.B. Magala 7.2 0 59 0 8.05
A.K. Markram 4 0 35 0 8.75
T. Shamsi 6 0 41 0 6.83

Match Details

Date
1st Feb 2023
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
A Paleker, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
A T Holdstock
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 1, 2023 2:08pm

  •  

    40.3

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    40.2

    Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    40.1

    SIX! Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    39.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    39.5

    Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Gloved to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    39.4

    SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    39.4

    Wide Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    39.3

    Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    39.2

    FREE HIT. Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    39.2

    No ball Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    39.1

    SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    38.6

    Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    38.5

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    38.4

    FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.3

    Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    38.2

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    38.1

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    37.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    37.5

    Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    37.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    37.3

    Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    37.2

    Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    37.1

    Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    36.6

    FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.6

    Wide Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    36.5

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    36.4

    Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    36.3

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    36.2

    Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    36.1

    Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    35.6

    Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    35.5

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    35.4

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    35.3

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    35.2

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    35.1

    Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    34.6

    SIX! Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    34.5

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    34.4

    Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    34.3

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    34.2

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    34.1

    Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    33.6

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    33.5

    Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    33.4

    SIX! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    33.3

    FOUR! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    33.2

    SIX! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    33.1

    Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    32.6

    FOUR! Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    32.5

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    32.4

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    32.3

    Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    32.2

    Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    32.1

    Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    31.6

    SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smoked!

  •  

    31.5

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    31.4

    SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    31.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    31.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    31.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    30.6

    Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    30.5

    FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    30.4

    Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.3

    Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    30.2

    Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Klaasen.

  •  

    30.1

    SIX! Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

Full Commentary