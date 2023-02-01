Cricket Match
S Africa
England
246-3 (40.3 ov)
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|246-3 (40.3 ov)
|England are 246 for 3 with 9.3 overs left
England 1st Innings246-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Bavuma b Ngidi
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|118
|113
|7
|6
|104.42
|B.M. Duckett
|c Klaasen b Ngidi
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.C. Brook
|c Klaasen b Ngidi
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|Not out
|110
|110
|6
|5
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 2lb
|11
|Total
|40.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|246
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Roy 1.6ov
- 5 Duckett 3.1ov
- 14 Brook 5.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Jansen
|8
|0
|38
|0
|4.75
|L. Ngidi
|8
|0
|40
|3
|5.00
|Parnell
|7
|0
|31
|0
|4.43
|S.S.B. Magala
|7.2
|0
|59
|0
|8.05
|A.K. Markram
|4
|0
|35
|0
|8.75
|T. Shamsi
|6
|0
|41
|0
|6.83
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Feb 2023
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- De Beers Diamond Oval
- Umpires
- A Paleker, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
40.3
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
40.2
Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.
-
40.1
SIX! Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
39.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.
-
39.5
Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Gloved to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
39.4
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
39.4
Wide Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
39.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
39.2
FREE HIT. Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
39.2
No ball Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Jansen.
-
39.1
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
38.6
Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.
-
38.5
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
38.4
FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
38.3
Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.
-
38.2
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.
-
38.1
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
37.6
Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
37.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
37.4
Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
37.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
37.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
37.1
Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
36.6
FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
36.6
Wide Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
36.5
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
36.4
Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.
-
36.3
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.
-
36.2
Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
36.1
Sisanda Magala to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller, fielded by Shamsi.
-
35.6
Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
35.5
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
35.4
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
35.3
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
35.2
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
35.1
Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
34.6
SIX! Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
34.5
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
34.4
Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
34.3
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
34.2
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
34.1
Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
33.6
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
33.5
Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
33.4
SIX! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
33.3
FOUR! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
33.2
SIX! Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
33.1
Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
32.6
FOUR! Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
32.5
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
32.4
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
32.3
Aiden Markram to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
32.2
Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
32.1
Aiden Markram to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
31.6
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smoked!
-
31.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
31.4
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
31.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
31.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dawid Malan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
31.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
30.6
Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
30.5
FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
30.4
Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.3
Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
30.2
Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Klaasen.
-
30.1
SIX! Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.