Cricket Match
S Africa
124-3 (23.0 ov)
England
S Africa vs England
|S Africa 1st
|124-3 (23.0 ov)
|South Africa are 124 for 3 with 27.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings124-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Buttler b Curran
|37
|41
|5
|1
|90.24
|T. Bavuma (c)
|c Curran b Ali
|36
|28
|4
|1
|128.57
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|32
|43
|2
|0
|74.42
|A.K. Markram
|c Malan b Stone
|13
|19
|1
|0
|68.42
|H. Klaasen
|Not out
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|23.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 61 Bavuma 8.4ov
- 87 de Kock 13.6ov
- 116 Markram 21.1ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|41
|0
|8.20
|Ali
|5
|0
|29
|1
|5.80
|S.M. Curran
|5
|0
|17
|1
|3.40
|Rashid
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Stone
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jan 2023
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Chevrolet Park
- Umpires
- B P Jele, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A Davies
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
22.6
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
22.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.4
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
22.3
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
22.1
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
21.6
Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
21.5
Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
21.4
Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
21.3
Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
21.2
Olly Stone to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
21.1
OUT! Caught. Olly Stone to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover, caught by Malan. Holes out to short cover.
-
20.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
20.5
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
20.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
20.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
20.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
20.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.6
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
19.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
19.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
19.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Stone, fielded by Ali.
-
19.2
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.2
Wide Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, direct hit by Buttler.
-
19.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
18.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
18.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
18.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
18.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
18.1
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
17.6
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali. Nearly carries to mid-wicket.
-
17.5
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Brook.
-
17.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
17.2
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
17.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
16.6
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
16.5
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
16.4
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.3
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
16.2
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 3 runs, run save by Malan, fielded by Rashid.
-
16.1
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.
-
15.6
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
15.5
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
15.4
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
15.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
15.2
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Willey, fielded by Stone.
-
15.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
14.6
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
14.5
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.4
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
14.3
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
14.2
Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
14.1
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
13.6
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge, caught by Buttler. Suprise bouncer gets de Kock.
-
13.5
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
13.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, inside edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
13.3
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
13.2
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.