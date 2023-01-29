Cricket Match
S Africa
174-2 (27.4 ov)
England
342-7
S Africa vs England
|S Africa 1st
|174-2 (27.4 ov)
|England 1st
|342-7 (50.0 ov)
|South Africa need 169 runs to win from 22.2 overs
S Africa 1st Innings174-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Duckett b Stone
|31
|28
|4
|1
|110.71
|T. Bavuma (c)
|b Curran
|109
|102
|14
|1
|106.86
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|34
|33
|2
|1
|103.03
|A.K. Markram
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|27.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|174
Fall of Wickets
- 77 de Kock 11.6ov
- 174 Bavuma 27.1ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
England 1st Innings342-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Ngidi
|9
|19
|1
|0
|47.37
|D.J. Malan
|lbw Parnell
|12
|15
|1
|1
|80.00
|B.M. Duckett
|c sub b Maharaj
|20
|32
|1
|0
|62.50
|H.C. Brook
|c van der Dussen b Markram
|80
|75
|7
|4
|106.67
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|Not out
|94
|82
|8
|3
|114.63
|M.M. Ali
|b Nortje
|51
|45
|6
|1
|113.33
|C.R. Woakes
|c Klaasen b Jansen
|14
|16
|2
|0
|87.50
|S.M. Curran
|c Klaasen b Nortje
|28
|17
|1
|3
|164.71
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 18w, 1b, 9lb
|34
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|342
- To Bat:
- O.P. Stone,
- R.J.W. Topley
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Roy 5.3ov
- 33 Malan 6.3ov
- 82 Duckett 16.3ov
- 155 Brook 27.2ov
- 261 Ali 41.1ov
- 275 Woakes 43.5ov
- 329 Curran 49.3ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Parnell
|10
|1
|54
|1
|5.40
|L. Ngidi
|9
|0
|66
|1
|7.33
|M. Jansen
|10
|0
|66
|1
|6.60
|A. Nortje
|9
|1
|64
|2
|7.11
|K.A. Maharaj
|8
|0
|51
|1
|6.38
|A.K. Markram
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jan 2023
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Chevrolet Park
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
27.4
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
27.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
27.2
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
27.1
OUT! Bowled. Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, inside edge.
-
26.6
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
26.5
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
26.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
26.3
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
26.2
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
26.1
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Topley.
-
25.6
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
25.5
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, bottom edge to short mid wicket for 2 runs, direct hit by Topley, shy attempt by Duckett, fielded by Topley, appeal made for Run Out.
-
25.4
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run.
-
25.3
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run.
-
25.2
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
25.1
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.6
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
24.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
24.4
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
24.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
24.2
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
24.1
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Third ODI hundred for Bavuma. He roars in delight, and the crowd applauds him.
-
23.6
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
-
23.5
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
23.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
23.3
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Rashid, fielded by Malan.
-
23.2
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
23.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
22.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
22.5
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
22.4
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
22.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
22.2
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
22.1
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
21.6
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
21.5
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy, fielded by Brook.
-
21.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
21.3
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
21.2
Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, run save by Roy.
-
21.1
FOUR! Sam Curran to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Guides it nicely.
-
20.6
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
20.5
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
20.4
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
20.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
20.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
20.1
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
19.6
Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
19.5
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
19.4
FOUR! Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
19.3
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
19.2
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
19.1
Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
18.6
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
18.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
18.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
18.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.2
Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
18.1
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
17.6
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Rashid, fielded by Woakes.
-
17.5
Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
17.4
SIX! Olly Stone to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
17.2
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Fended, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.1
Olly Stone to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.