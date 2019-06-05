Cricket Match
S Africa
132-5 (34.0 ov)
India
S Africa vs India
|S Africa 1st
|132-5 (34.0 ov)
|South Africa are 132 for 5 with 16.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings132-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.M. Amla
|c Sharma b Bumrah
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Q. de Kock
|c Kohli b Bumrah
|10
|17
|1
|0
|58.82
|F. du Plessis (c)
|b Chahal
|38
|54
|4
|0
|70.37
|H.E. van der Dussen
|b Chahal
|22
|37
|1
|0
|59.46
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|30
|37
|1
|0
|81.08
|J.P. Duminy
|lbw Yadav
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|20
|39
|2
|0
|51.28
|Extras
|1w, 1b, 1lb
|3
|Total
|34.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|132
- To Bat:
- C.H. Morris,
- K.S. Rabada,
- M.I. Tahir,
- T. Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Amla 3.2ov
- 24 de Kock 5.5ov
- 78 van der Dussen 19.1ov
- 80 du Plessis 19.6ov
- 89 Duminy 22.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|6
|0
|23
|0
|3.83
|J.J. Bumrah
|7
|1
|19
|2
|2.71
|H.H. Pandya
|5
|0
|22
|0
|4.40
|K. Yadav
|7
|0
|30
|1
|4.29
|Chahal
|5
|0
|20
|2
|4.00
|Jadhav
|3
|0
|11
|0
|3.67
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Jun 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
33.6
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
33.5
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
33.4
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
33.3
FOUR! Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
33.2
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
33.1
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
32.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
32.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
32.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
32.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, in the air under control to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
32.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
32.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
31.6
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
31.5
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
31.4
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
31.3
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
31.2
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
31.1
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
30.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. A maiden from Bumrah, you don't get too many of those in ODIs in this day and age.
-
30.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
30.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
30.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
30.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
30.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
29.6
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
29.5
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
29.4
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.
-
29.3
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
29.2
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
29.1
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
28.6
Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
28.5
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's a good shot, Miller timing it really well and it will go all the way to the boundary, a rare one for South Africa.
-
28.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
28.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
28.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
28.1
Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
27.6
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
27.5
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.
-
27.4
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
27.3
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
27.2
Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
27.1
Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.
-
26.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli. There are still so many overs left in this innings. Both of these batsmen will be more usesd to batting at the end of an innings when the task is to push on the run rate than grinding out runs in the middle overs.
-
26.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
26.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
26.3
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
26.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
26.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
25.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
25.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
25.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
25.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
24.6
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
24.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
24.4
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
24.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
24.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
24.1
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.