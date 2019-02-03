Cricket Match
S Africa
140-3 (17.1 ov)
Pakistan
S Africa vs Pakistan
|S Africa 1st
|140-3 (17.1 ov)
|Play due to restart at 4:25pm local time
S Africa 1st Innings140-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.R. Hendricks
|run out (Khan)
|28
|27
|3
|0
|103.70
|J.N. Malan
|s Rizwan b Wasim
|33
|31
|3
|2
|106.45
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Wasim b Afridi
|45
|27
|1
|4
|166.67
|D.A. Miller (c)
|Not out
|25
|16
|2
|1
|156.25
|H. Klaasen
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|4w, 3lb
|7
|Total
|17.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|140
Fall of Wickets
- 58 Malan 8.4ov
- 90 Hendricks 12.2ov
- 126 van der Dussen 16.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|1
|9
|1
|2.25
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|21
|1
|7.00
|U.K. Shinwari
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|H. Ali
|3.1
|0
|36
|0
|11.37
|S. Khan
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|F. Zaman
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Feb 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
Live Commentary
-
17.1
SIX! Hasan Ali to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. In the arc and out the park from David Miller. Not the best delivery from Hasan, it sat up to be hit. The rain that was forecast has sadly arrived here in Johannesburg and players and fans alike are running for cover. Hopefully South Africa will get back out to finish their innings. Well the covers are starting to come off, but the word is that there is still some rain around. We'll keep you updated.
-
16.6
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
16.5
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
16.4
Shaheen Afridi to Heinrich Klaasen. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Zaman.
-
16.3
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali.
-
16.2
Shaheen Afridi to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.2
Wide Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg slip for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rizwan, fielded by Ali.
-
16.1
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Wasim. That's a good wicket for Shaheen, I think Malik could have managed his bowlers a bit better today. The angle across from the left-armer makes it harder to hit legside. Rassie van der Dussen did move across but it was full and wide and he mis-hit his latest attempt at a boundary. Imad Wasim was the man underneath it and he made no mistake.
-
15.6
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
15.5
Hasan Ali to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
15.4
Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
15.3
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
15.2
SIX! Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Misses the yorker and gets hammered over the fence, van der Dussen is on fire here for the Proteas.
-
15.1
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump down the track flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Afridi.
-
14.6
Usman Shinwari to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, inside edge to silly point for 1 run.
-
14.5
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
14.4
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
-
14.3
FOUR! Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Shinwari is turning out to be very expensive, maybe Malik should have bowled himself. A little bit edgy from Miller but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, he was always looking to get that up and over.
-
14.2
FOUR! Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Miller gets legside of the ball and drives beautifully in the gap and over the top of the offside field.
-
14.1
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.6
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, hit pad to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim. Again Hasan adjusts his length to make the ball a yorker even though van der Dussen had advanced down the wicket. He appeals for LBW but he was way down and it was probably outside the line.
-
13.6
Wide Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.5
Hasan Ali to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
13.4
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump down the track working, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari. Digs out the yorker.
-
13.3
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
-
13.2
Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.1
Hasan Ali to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
12.6
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
12.5
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
12.4
Usman Shinwari to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
12.3
Usman Shinwari to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
12.2
OUT! Run Out. Usman Shinwari to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to gully, direct hit by Khan. Pace off from Shinwari and the ball doesn't go far. They take on the quick single but Shadab is one of the best fielders in the Pakistan side. He swoops in from backward point and releases quickly diving forwards. It's a direct hit and Hendricks is well short of his ground.
-
12.1
SIX! Usman Shinwari to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Shuffles down the wicket and dispatches Shinwari into the crowd. It's starting to get noisy here at the Wanderers.
-
11.6
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.5
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan. Turn and bounce.
-
11.4
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ali, run save by Afridi, fielded by Ali.
-
11.3
Shadab Khan to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.2
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
11.1
SIX! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Rassie van der Dussen is in the mood here, another top shot and another maximum.
-
10.6
Fakhar Zaman to Reeza Hendricks. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
10.5
Fakhar Zaman to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Talat.
-
10.4
SIX! Fakhar Zaman to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Eyes up the legside. The ball is short and sits up and gets smashed into the crowd.
-
10.3
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Talat. Misses the surface and it races away off the middle of the bat. The fielder in the deep could have done better but made contact with the rope with ball in hand.
-
10.2
Fakhar Zaman to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
10.1
Fakhar Zaman to Reeza Hendricks. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
9.6
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
9.5
Shadab Khan to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
9.4
Shadab Khan to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
9.3
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
9.2
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.1
Shadab Khan to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.6
Imad Wasim to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman. What a fantastic spell from Imad Wasim.
-
8.5
Imad Wasim to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
8.4
OUT! Stumped. Imad Wasim to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, missed to short leg, by Rizwan. The pressure tells on Malan. Imad threw that one wider outside off stump and Malan wasn't close enough to it. His desperate attempt to hit the ball legside failed and Rizwan whipped off the bails with him well out of his ground.
-
8.3
Imad Wasim to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
8.2
Imad Wasim to Reeza Hendricks. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.1
Imad Wasim to Reeza Hendricks. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.