Cricket Match
S Africa
228-5 (44.3 ov)
Pakistan
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.K. Markram
|c Ashraf b Afridi
|19
|23
|3
|1
|82.61
|Q. de Kock
|c Azam b Afridi
|20
|18
|3
|1
|111.11
|T. Bavuma (c)
|c Afridi b Hasnain
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|95
|116
|8
|1
|81.90
|H. Klaasen
|c Rizwan b Ashraf
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4.76
|D.A. Miller
|c Rizwan b Rauf
|50
|56
|5
|0
|89.29
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|26
|30
|4
|0
|86.67
|Extras
|1nb, 13w, 2lb
|16
|Total
|44.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|228
- To Bat:
- K.S. Rabada,
- A. Nortje,
- L. Ngidi,
- T. Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- 34 de Kock 6.2ov
- 41 Markram 6.4ov
- 43 Bavuma 7.5ov
- 55 Klaasen 14.2ov
- 171 Miller 35.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|8
|1
|46
|2
|5.75
|M. Hasnain
|8
|2
|30
|1
|3.75
|F. Ashraf
|9
|0
|25
|1
|2.78
|H. Rauf
|8
|0
|53
|1
|6.63
|S. Khan
|8
|0
|45
|0
|5.63
|D. Aziz
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Apr 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
44.3
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
44.2
SIX! Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
44.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
44.1
Wide Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
43.6
Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
43.5
Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
43.4
Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Aziz, fielded by Khan.
-
43.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hasnain.
-
43.2
Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, off stump backing away driving, to long on for 2 runs.
-
43.1
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
42.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Azam, fielded by Khan.
-
42.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
42.4
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
42.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Aziz.
-
42.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman. 200 up for South Africa.
-
42.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
41.6
Faheem Ashraf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.5
Faheem Ashraf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.4
Faheem Ashraf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
41.3
Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
41.2
Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.1
Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, by Rauf, fielded by Rizwan.
-
40.6
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali. Shadab Khan concedes just five runs in this over.
-
40.5
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
40.4
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
40.3
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
40.2
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
40.1
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
39.6
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
39.5
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
39.4
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
39.3
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Aziz.
-
39.2
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
39.1
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
38.6
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
38.5
APPEAL! Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.
-
38.4
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Aziz.
-
38.3
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
38.2
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
38.2
Wide Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
38.1
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
38.1
Wide Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
37.6
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
37.5
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
37.4
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
37.3
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
37.2
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
37.1
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
36.6
APPEAL! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Afridi, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.5
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
36.4
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Aziz.
-
36.3
Shadab Khan to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
36.2
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
36.1
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
35.6
OUT! Caught. Haris Rauf to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Rizwan. Haris Rauf provides the much-needed breakthrough for his team. David Miller walks back to the pavilion with much disappointment.
-
35.5
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
35.4
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
35.3
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
35.2
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
35.1
Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.