Cricket Match
S Africa
Pakistan
320-7 (50.0 ov)
S Africa vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|320-7 (50.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 320 for 7 - Between Innings
Pakistan 1st Innings320-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c Verreynne b Maharaj
|57
|73
|3
|0
|78.08
|F. Zaman
|c Klaasen b Maharaj
|101
|104
|9
|3
|97.12
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Verreynne b Phehlukwayo
|94
|82
|7
|3
|114.63
|M. Rizwan
|s Klaasen b Maharaj
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|S. Ahmed
|c&b Smuts
|13
|13
|2
|0
|100.00
|F. Ashraf
|c&b Markram
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M. Nawaz
|c Bavuma b Markram
|4
|10
|0
|0
|40.00
|H. Ali
|Not out
|32
|11
|1
|4
|290.91
|Extras
|2nb, 9w, 2b, 3lb
|16
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|320
- To Bat:
- S.S. Afridi,
- U. Qadir,
- H. Rauf
Fall of Wickets
- 112 ul-Haq 21.2ov
- 206 Zaman 35.3ov
- 214 Rizwan 37.1ov
- 246 Ahmed 42.4ov
- 249 Ashraf 43.2ov
- 257 Nawaz 45.6ov
- 320 Azam 49.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.K. Markram
|10
|0
|48
|2
|4.80
|B.E. Hendricks
|7
|0
|38
|0
|5.43
|L. Sipamla
|6
|0
|50
|0
|8.33
|D. du Pavilion
|5
|0
|30
|0
|6.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|K.A. Maharaj
|10
|1
|45
|3
|4.50
|J.T. Smuts
|8
|0
|67
|1
|8.38
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Apr 2021
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- B P Jele, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
49.6
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Babar Azam. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Verreynne. Close but no cigar for Babar as he departs without getting a century. That's the end of Pakistan's innings. They have set a target of 321 for the hosts. Zaman and Babar toyed with South African bowlers. South Africa will be hoping to chase this down as the wicket looks very batting friendly. Join us in another few minutes for the run chase.
49.5
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
49.4
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Babar Azam. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
49.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Hassan Ali. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Babar Azam. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Babar Azam. Slower ball short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
48.6
SIX! JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
SIX! JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
SIX! JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
SIX! JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Quicker length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
47.6
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
SIX! Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Aiden Markram to Hassan Ali. Off break half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
FOUR! Aiden Markram to Hassan Ali. Off break full toss, outside off stump moves in front cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
Aiden Markram to Hassan Ali. Off break yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Arm length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.
-
JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
JJ Smuts to Hassan Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
OUT! Caught. Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed to extra cover, caught by Bavuma. Velcro hands! Bavuma takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Nawaz.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
JJ Smuts to Mohammad Nawaz. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
JJ Smuts to Mohammad Nawaz. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
JJ Smuts to Mohammad Nawaz. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sipamla.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
Aiden Markram to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Aiden Markram to Faheem Ashraf. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler. Markram works his magic! Faheem drives it without conviction and pays the price with his wicket.
-
Aiden Markram to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Bavuma.
-
JJ Smuts to Faheem Ashraf. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
OUT! Caught & Bowled. JJ Smuts to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock length ball, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed back to bowler. Smuts sends Sarfaraz packing! Sarfaraz mistimes the drive straight into the bowler's hands, who takes a good catch on the follow-through.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
FOUR! JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
Keshav Maharaj to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
Wide Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock ball full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Keshav Maharaj to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dupavillion.
-
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
JJ Smuts to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
JJ Smuts to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
JJ Smuts to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
JJ Smuts to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Sipamla.