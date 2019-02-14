Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

S Africa

235 & 126-4 (59.4 ov)
Close
Badge

Sri Lanka

191

South Africa lead Sri Lanka by 170 runs with 6 wickets remaining

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

Dale Steyn's four-wicket salvo put South Africa ahead on day two against Sri Lanka

7:01
Watch how South Africa built a 170-run lead over Sri Lanka on day two of the second Test in Durban

Dale Steyn took 4-48 to help South Africa establish a 170-run lead over Sri Lanka before stumps on day two of the first Test, in Durban.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The fast bowler's salvo limited the tourists to 191 all out in response to the Proteas' first-innings total of 235 before South Africa reached 126-4 in their second dig.

Sri Lanka began the day on 49-1 but struggled to get on terms after Oshada Fernando failed to review after being given out lbw to Steyn when replays showed he would have been reprieved.

Two runs later the visitors were 53-3 as Vernon Philander (2-32) won a tight lbw decision against opener Dimuth Karunaratne (30), who reviewed in vain.

v

Live Test Cricket

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

February 15, 2019, 7:55am


Kusal Perera (51) provided some much-needed middle-order ballast but no other batsman passed 24 as Kagiso Rabada (2-48) helped mop up the tail.

South Africa built on their 44-run first-innings lead as openers Dean Elgar (35) and Aiden Markram (28) put on 36 for the first wicket.

But the home side did not have things all their own way as Markram and Hashim Amla (16) were caught in the cordon off Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando respectively.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (2-36) took a sharp, one-handed return catch to remove Elgar after trapping Temba Bavuma lbw on the sweep.

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Feb 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kingsmead
Umpires
A S Dar, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar c&b Embuldeniya 35
A.K. Markram c Mendis b Rajitha 28
H.M. Amla c Thirimanne b Fernando 16
T. Bavuma lbw Embuldeniya 3
F. du Plessis Not out 25
Q. de Kock Not out 15
Extras 1nb, 1w, 2lb 4
Total 37.0 Overs 126 - 4
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 9 1 25 0
M.V.T. Fernando 9 1 32 1
C.A.K. Rajitha 7 1 31 1
L. Embuldeniya 12 1 36 2
Full Bowling Card

