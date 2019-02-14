Watch how South Africa built a 170-run lead over Sri Lanka on day two of the second Test in Durban

Dale Steyn took 4-48 to help South Africa establish a 170-run lead over Sri Lanka before stumps on day two of the first Test, in Durban.

The fast bowler's salvo limited the tourists to 191 all out in response to the Proteas' first-innings total of 235 before South Africa reached 126-4 in their second dig.

Sri Lanka began the day on 49-1 but struggled to get on terms after Oshada Fernando failed to review after being given out lbw to Steyn when replays showed he would have been reprieved.

Two runs later the visitors were 53-3 as Vernon Philander (2-32) won a tight lbw decision against opener Dimuth Karunaratne (30), who reviewed in vain.

Kusal Perera (51) provided some much-needed middle-order ballast but no other batsman passed 24 as Kagiso Rabada (2-48) helped mop up the tail.

South Africa built on their 44-run first-innings lead as openers Dean Elgar (35) and Aiden Markram (28) put on 36 for the first wicket.

But the home side did not have things all their own way as Markram and Hashim Amla (16) were caught in the cordon off Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando respectively.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (2-36) took a sharp, one-handed return catch to remove Elgar after trapping Temba Bavuma lbw on the sweep.

