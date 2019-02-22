Best of the action from day two of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth

Sri Lanka need 137 more runs for a first Test series win in South Africa after a wicket-laden day two in Port Elizabeth.

Eighteen wickets fell on the second day, the most at St George's Park since 1914, as Sri Lanka folded to 154 all out in their first innings and then skittled South Africa for 128 in their second knock.

Oshada Fernando (17 not out) and Kusal Mendis (10 not out) will push for victory on the third morning, with Sri Lanka 60-2 chasing 197, but with 31 wickets having fallen in six sessions, South Africa will still feel in the game.

Sri Lanka started their second innings an hour before the close and took the score to 32 before Lahiru Thirimanne (10) nicked fast bowler Kagiso Rabada behind - two runs later, Duanne Olivier nicked off Dimuth Karunaratne (19).

The home side were unable to prise out any more wickets before the close as they seek to win the Test and avoid a first home series loss to a side from Asia.

Sri Lanka had resumed in the morning session on 60-3 in their first innings but were bowled out within 90 minutes as Rabada (4-38) proved chief destroyer.

That gave the home side a first-innings lead of 68, but they were unable to capitalise after being skittled for 128 in their second innings.

South Africa's top order struggled again as they slipped to 91-5 on the stroke of tea.

Hashim Amla (32) provided some resistance before he edged part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3-36) to slip, while skipper Faf du Plessis (50 not out) ended the innings as top-scorer.

Suranga Lakmal (4-39) and Kasun Rajitha (2-20) were excellent as the rampant tourists bowled out the home side in 44.3 overs, their second lowest completed innings score at home since being skittled for 96 by Australia at Newlands in 2011 - a Test they went on to win.

