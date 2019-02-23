The pick of the action from day three as Sri Lanka sealed a historic Test series win in South Africa after completing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka became the first South Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa after sealing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth.

Dimuth Karunaratne's side, who are just the third nation - after England and Australia - to defeat the Proteas at home in a red-ball series, required just one session on day three to reach their target of 197.

The visitors resumed day three on 60-2 with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis at the crease, and the third-wicket pair played with an equal amount of patience and aggression.

Mendis struck Dale Steyn for three boundaries to signal his intent after a quiet start to the morning before bringing up his half-century with a sumptuous off-drive off the fast bowler.

In stark contrast to the chaotic first session on day two, when the away side lost six wickets to fall to a first-innings deficit, Sri Lanka looked composed with history in their sights.

A maiden Test fifty for Fernando was brought up with an elegant whip to the midwicket boundary and with the target down to single figures, the 26-year-old skipped down the pitch to spinner Keshav Maharaj to launch the ball into the stands to leave just a single needed for a famous victory.

All-rounder Fernando (75 not out) nudged the ball wide of midwicket to begin wild celebrations from the visiting team and fans, as his third-wicket partnership with Mendis (84 not out) ended unbeaten on 163.

