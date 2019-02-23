Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
S Africa

222 & 128
Result
Sri Lanka

154 & 197-2

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka become first South Asian team to win Test series in South Africa with eight-wicket win

Watch the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am on Sunday, March 3

3:34
The pick of the action from day three as Sri Lanka sealed a historic Test series win in South Africa after completing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka became the first South Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa after sealing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Dimuth Karunaratne's side, who are just the third nation - after England and Australia - to defeat the Proteas at home in a red-ball series, required just one session on day three to reach their target of 197.

The visitors resumed day three on 60-2 with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis at the crease, and the third-wicket pair played with an equal amount of patience and aggression.

Mendis struck Dale Steyn for three boundaries to signal his intent after a quiet start to the morning before bringing up his half-century with a sumptuous off-drive off the fast bowler.

In stark contrast to the chaotic first session on day two, when the away side lost six wickets to fall to a first-innings deficit, Sri Lanka looked composed with history in their sights.

0:24
Sri Lanka became the first South Asian side and only the third nation - after England and Australia - to win a Test series in South Africa.

A maiden Test fifty for Fernando was brought up with an elegant whip to the midwicket boundary and with the target down to single figures, the 26-year-old skipped down the pitch to spinner Keshav Maharaj to launch the ball into the stands to leave just a single needed for a famous victory.

All-rounder Fernando (75 not out) nudged the ball wide of midwicket to begin wild celebrations from the visiting team and fans, as his third-wicket partnership with Mendis (84 not out) ended unbeaten on 163.

Watch the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am on Sunday, 3 March.

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Feb 2019
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
St George's Park
Umpires
A S Dar, I J Gould
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S George

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c de Kock b Olivier 19
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c de Kock b Rabada 10
B.O.P. Fernando Not out 75
B.K.G. Mendis Not out 84
Extras 4b, 5lb 9
Total 45.4 Overs 197 - 2
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Steyn 8 0 38 0
K. Rabada 15 2 53 1
Olivier 12 2 46 1
P.W.A. Mulder 4 1 6 0
K.A. Maharaj 6.4 0 45 0
Full Bowling Card

