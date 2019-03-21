JP Duminy will lead a new-look side as South Africa aim to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Sri Lanka with victory in the second T20, on Friday.

Duminy captains the hosts at Centurion in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who is rested alongside Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada ahead of this summer's Cricket World Cup.

De Kock's absence means David Miller should retain the gloves after impressing in his man-of-the-match display in the first T20, in which the part-time wicketkeeper claimed his first international stumping.

5:23 Highlights from Cape Town, as South Africa edged out Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over finish in the first T20 international

Miller proved the trump card by hitting 41 off 23 balls before adding another 13 runs in the Super Over as South Africa faltered chasing a target of 135, before winning out in a Super Over.

That means the Proteas have now won six white-ball matches in a row over Sri Lanka in the wake of their 5-0 ODI whitewash and they now have the chance to test their squad depth.

Lungi Ngidi (side) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder) will miss the rest of the series - and the Indian Premier League - due to injury, creating fresh opportunities for Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla and Tabraiz Shamsi to stake a longer-term claim.

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga was pleased with the fight his team showed in Cape Town with the ball as they prevented South Africa from cruising to victory in regulation time.

Malinga himself was the most impressive of the attack with 2-11 but will need his batsmen to turn in a more dynamic display if Sri Lanka are to snap their losing streak.

South Africa squad: Duminy (c), Hendricks, Markram, Miller, Morris, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius, Qeshile, Shamsi, Sipamla, Steyn, Van der Dussen

Sri Lanka squad: Malinga (c), Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Samarawickrama, Mendis, Perera, De Silva, Mendis, P Perera, T Perera, Lakmal, Udana, Asitha Fernando, Dananjaya, Vandersay, Sandakan

