South Africa's bowlers bailed out their lower-order batsmen as the Proteas skittled Sri Lanka for 138 to win the second ODI at Centurion by 113 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts had lost their final six wickets for 31 runs to tumble from 220-4 to 251 all out in 45.1 overs, the middle and lower order failing to back up Quinton de Kock (94 off 70) and Faf du Plessis (57).

However, Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets and Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir two each as the tourists were bundled out in 32.2 overs, Sri Lanka losing their last seven wickets for 46 runs.

De Kock had given South Africa - who won Sunday's opener in Johannesburg by eight wickets - a rollicking start to the game before he top-edged a leg-side delivery from Thisara Perera and was caught behind.

The left-hander hit 17 fours and a six as he scored all but 20 of his runs in boundaries but missed out on a 14th ton and reacted angrily as he returned to the dressing room, smashing his bat onto the floor.

De Kock bossed stands of 91 and 40 with Reeza Hendricks (29) and Du Plessis respectively before he was second man out, one of three victims for Thisara (3-26) in the all-rounder's 150th ODI.

Du Plessis pressed on, passing fifty for the seventh straight match in all formats for South Africa, before he was bowled on the pull by Thisara from a ball that kept low - the hosts then folded, with Sri Lanka off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva removing potential dangerman David Miller for 25.

Sri Lanka slipped to 52-3 in reply - Rabada making Niroshan Dickwella his 100th ODI wicket - before Oshada Fernando (31) and Kusal Mendis (24) rallied with a stand of 40.

But Nortje ran out Mendis with a direct hit from short third man after the batsman had passed 1,500 ODI runs and then pinned Fernando lbw in the next over from a ball that would have clipped leg stump.

Sri Lanka had hope with the hard-hitting Thisara (23) at the crease but when he holed out off Tahir, a ball after smashing the leg-spinner for six, the visitors' chances evaporated.

