South Africa look to bounce back from an embarrassing 2-0 Test defeat at home to Sri Lanka when the two teams meet again the first ODI of five, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Proteas paceman Lungi Ngidi has proven his fitness to earn a recall for the first three ODIs, while batsman Hashim Amla is a surprise omission, albeit with Cricket South Africa clarifying the veteran batsman has not been dropped and "remains a senior member of our squad".

Anrich Nortje, meanwhile, has earned a maiden ODI call-up after impressing for Cape Town Blitz during the domestic Twenty20 tournament. His performances also earned the quick an IPL deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.

As for Sri Lanka, offspinner Akila Dananjaya returns to their squad after having his action cleared.

Dhananjaya has been one of Sri Lanka's main threats in limited-overs cricket in recent times, taking 28 ODI wickets at an average of 23 in 2018, but he was banned from bowling in international cricket in December until the recent ruling from the ICC.

Dananjaya will lead a revamped spin attack for the visitors that includes Kamindu Mendis, the ambidextrous spinner, and Lakshan Sandakan, the left-arm wristspinner.

As for Sri Lanka's batting, Dinesh Chandimal - who was surprisingly left out of the Test series - is also absent for the ODIs, while Upul Tharanga returns after impressing for Sri Lanka A against Ireland A in January. Twenty-year-old Avishka Fernando, who amassed 523 runs in five one-dayers against Ireland A, has also been called up.

The five-match ODI series begins in Johannesburg on Sunday, and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am.

South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan