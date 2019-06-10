Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

29-2 (7.3 ov)
Rain
Badge

W Indies

 

South Africa are 29 for 2 with 42.3 overs left

S Africa vs W Indies

Cricket World Cup - Day 12 LIVE!

Over-by-over updates as South Africa take on West Indies at The Hampshire Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
10th Jun 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
R J Tucker, P Wilson
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock Not out 17
H.M. Amla c Gayle b Cottrell 6
A.K. Markram c Hope b Cottrell 5
F. du Plessis Not out 0
Extras 1w, 1
Total 7.3 Overs 29 - 2
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 4 1 18 2
Roach 3 0 10 0
O.R. Thomas 0.3 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card