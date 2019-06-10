Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
South Africa are 29 for 2 with 42.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Jun 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
s africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|17
|H.M. Amla
|c Gayle b Cottrell
|6
|A.K. Markram
|c Hope b Cottrell
|5
|F. du Plessis
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|7.3 Overs
|29 - 2
w indies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Cottrell
|4
|1
|18
|2
|Roach
|3
|0
|10
|0
|O.R. Thomas
|0.3
|0
|1
|0