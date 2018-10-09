Imran Tahir's five-wicket haul helps South Africa brush aside Zimbabwe in the first T20I.

Imran Tahir took a career-best 5-23 as South Africa swept to a 34-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I in East London.

The 39-year-old twice missed out on the opportunity to claim a hat-trick as he dismantled the visitors' batting line-up, while two brilliant catches behind the stumps from the returning Quinton de Kock helped to see Zimbabwe bowled out for 126.

Earlier, debutant Rassie van der Dussen struck a half-century to help the Proteas post a competitive 160-6.

Having given the job of tossing the coin to JP Duminy, South Africa opted to bat first but the decision looked to have backfired on Faf du Plessis' side as Kyle Jarvis had debutant Gihahn Cloete caught at first slip in the opening over before De Kock was caught at deep mid-wicket off Chris Mpofu, as the home side slipped to 11-2.

Van der Dussen, also playing his maiden T20I game for South Africa, shared a 41-run third wicket partnership with Du Plessis (30) and an impressive 87-run fourth-wicket stand with David Miller (39) as he reached his half-century off 39 balls.

The 29-year-old was caught off Mpofu for 56 and Jarvis dismissed Christiaan Jonker (8) cheaply as the visitors were set 161 for victory.

After a brief delay to the second innings because of excessive dew, Zimbabwe made a terrible start to their chase with Imran Tahir bowling Chamu Chibhabha (3) before taking two wickets in two balls.

The spinner trapped Hamilton Masakadzu (1) lbw and De Kock then took an excellent catch as Tarisai Musakanda fell for a first-ball duck.

Brendan Taylor (19) and Sean Williams looked to consolidate, sharing a 29-run stand, but De Kock pulled off another exceptional take, moving to his left and timing his jump to perfection as the former Nottinghamshire batsman's top-edge nestled in the wicketkeeper's glove.

Tahir returned for his third over and claimed another pair of scalps in consecutive balls, as Williams (21) danced down the track only to be bowled and Elton Chigumbura fell lbw.

Peter Moor (44) and Brandon Mavuta (28) attempted to launch a comeback, putting on 53-run off just 19 balls, but when the latter was caught at third man off Junior Dala the touring side's innings fell away.

Watch the second T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Friday from 4.55pm live on Sky Sports Cricket.