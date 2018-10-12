South Africa clinched a Twenty20 series win over Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win at Senwes Park.

The hosts earned a 2-0 lead in the three-match series after restricting Zimbabwe to 132-7 - a total they overhauled with 4.2 overs to spare.

South Africa's pace bowlers held sway, with Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck each taking two wickets.

Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 41 off 28 balls after hitting three sixes in an over off Andile Phehlukwayo but the target proved inadequate as all six of South Africa's batsmen reached double figures, with JP Duminy top-scoring with 33 not out.

Williams followed up his batting effort by taking 2-25 while Zimbabwe leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta impressed again, taking 1-29.

South Africa made four changes from the side that won the first match by 34 runs in East London on Tuesday and Du Plessis said there would be "more experiments" for the final game in Benoni - live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday.

