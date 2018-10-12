Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

135-4
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe

132-7

South Africa win by 6 wickets

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

South Africa ease to Twenty20 series victory over Zimbabwe

South Africa's Dane Paterson was named man of the match after taking 2-22

South Africa clinched a Twenty20 series win over Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win at Senwes Park.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The hosts earned a 2-0 lead in the three-match series after restricting Zimbabwe to 132-7 - a total they overhauled with 4.2 overs to spare.

South Africa's pace bowlers held sway, with Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck each taking two wickets.

Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 41 off 28 balls after hitting three sixes in an over off Andile Phehlukwayo but the target proved inadequate as all six of South Africa's batsmen reached double figures, with JP Duminy top-scoring with 33 not out.

Williams followed up his batting effort by taking 2-25 while Zimbabwe leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta impressed again, taking 1-29.

South Africa made four changes from the side that won the first match by 34 runs in East London on Tuesday and Du Plessis said there would be "more experiments" for the final game in Benoni - live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday.

v

Live International T20 Cricket

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

October 14, 2018, 1:25pm


Watch the third T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.25pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
12th Oct 2018
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Senwes Park
Umpires
A Paleker, S George
TV Umpire
A T Holdstock
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.E. van der Dussen c&b Mpofu 13
Q. de Kock b Mavuta 26
F. du Plessis b Williams 12
J.P. Duminy Not out 33
H. Klaasen c Mavuta b Williams 22
D.A. Miller Not out 19
Extras 1 10
Total 15.4 Overs 135 - 4
Full Batting Card

zimbabwe BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Jarvis 2 0 29 0
Mpofu 3.4 0 31 1
T.S. Chisoro 3 0 21 0
B. Mavuta 4 0 29 1
Williams 3 0 25 2
Full Bowling Card

