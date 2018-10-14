Cricket Match

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Rain washes out final T20 as South Africa stay unbeaten against Zimbabwe

South Africa completed convincing victories in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe to win the series

Rain and a wet outfield caused the abandonment of the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

South Africa won the series 2-0 after winning an earlier one-day series 3-0. The matches were largely one-sided and South Africa used them to test the depth of their resources, using 22 players across the five matches.

The Proteas travel to Australia later this month to play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international, while Zimbabwe depart later this week for Bangladesh where they will play three ODIs and two Tests.

Match Details

Date
14th Oct 2018
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
A T Holdstock, B P Jele
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

