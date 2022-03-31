Cricket Match
South Africa
England
266-6 (47.4 ov)
South Africa vs England
England 1st Innings266-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Chetty b Kapp
|7
|14
|1
|0
|50.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Lee b Klaas
|129
|125
|12
|0
|103.20
|H.C. Knight (c)
|lbw Khaka
|1
|19
|0
|0
|5.26
|N.R. Sciver
|c Kapp b Ismail
|15
|18
|1
|0
|83.33
|A.E. Jones
|c Tryon b Kapp
|28
|32
|3
|0
|87.50
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|Not out
|54
|66
|3
|0
|81.82
|K.H. Brunt
|b Klaas
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|S. Ecclestone
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|16w, 4b,
|20
|Total
|47.4 Overs, 6 wkts
|266
- To Bat:
- K.L. Cross,
- C.E. Dean,
- A. Shrubsole
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Beaumont 3.2ov
- 51 Knight 12.4ov
- 77 Sciver 17.1ov
- 126 Jones 25.4ov
- 242 Wyatt 44.2ov
- 261 Brunt 46.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Ismail
|9
|0
|34
|1
|3.78
|M. Kapp
|9
|0
|40
|2
|4.44
|A. Khaka
|9
|0
|59
|1
|6.56
|M. Klaas
|10
|1
|55
|2
|5.50
|C.L. Tryon
|10
|0
|70
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Mar 2022
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, E Sheridan
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
Live Commentary
-
47.4
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Luus.
-
47.3
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
47.2
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tryon.
-
47.1
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tryon.
-
46.6
Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
46.5
OUT! Bowled. Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed. Masabata Klaas takes her second wicket via slower ball.
-
46.4
Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.
-
46.3
Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Luus.
-
46.2
Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.
-
46.1
Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.
-
45.6
Marizanne Kapp to Katherine Brunt. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Khaka.
-
45.5
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
45.4
Marizanne Kapp to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lee.
-
45.3
Marizanne Kapp to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
45.2
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Luus. That breings up fifty up for Sophia Dunkley.
-
45.1
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.
-
44.6
Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
44.5
Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
44.4
Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
44.3
Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
44.2
OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Lee. Danni Wyatt's excellent innings comes to an end.
-
44.1
Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
43.6
Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
43.5
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wolvaardt.
-
43.4
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Klaas, fielded by du Preez.
-
43.3
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
43.2
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tryon.
-
43.1
Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
42.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.
-
42.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Klaas.
-
42.5
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
42.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, down leg side backing away sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
42.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Klaas.
-
42.2
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
42.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tryon.
-
41.6
Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
41.5
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
41.4
Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
41.3
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
41.2
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lee.
-
41.1
Shabnim Ismail to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Klaas.
-
40.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Chetty. No boundaries in the last five overs.
-
40.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
40.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, dropped catch by du Preez, fielded by Luus.
-
40.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third slip for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
40.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Ismail.
-
40.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
39.6
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by du Preez.
-
39.5
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.
-
39.4
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.
-
39.3
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.
-
39.2
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, run save by Goodall.
-
39.1
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
39.1
Wide Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
38.6
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Stock length ball, off stump backing away cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.
-
38.5
Chloe Tryon to Sophia Dunkley. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.
-
38.4
Chloe Tryon to Sophia Dunkley. Stock ball full toss, middle stump down the track pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
38.3
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.
-
38.2
Chloe Tryon to Sophia Dunkley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, run save by Khaka.
-
38.1
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.
-
37.6
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
37.5
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
37.4
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
37.3
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
37.2
Marizanne Kapp to Danni Wyatt. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tryon.
-
37.1
Marizanne Kapp to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Goodall.