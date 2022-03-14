Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

South Africa

 

In Play
Badge

England

47-3  (13.4 ov)

South Africa vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 47-3 (13.4 ov)
England 1st Innings47-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont Not out 14 32 1 0 43.75
D.N. Wyatt c Wolvaardt b Kapp 3 8 0 0 37.50
H.C. Knight (c) b Kapp 9 11 1 0 81.82
N.R. Sciver c Lee b Klaas 16 24 3 0 66.67
A.E. Jones Not out 3 8 0 0 37.50
Extras 1nb, 1w, 2
Total 13.4 Overs, 3 wkts 47
To Bat: 
S.I.R. Dunkley,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
K.L. Cross,
C.E. Dean,
A. Shrubsole

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Wyatt 1.6ov
  2. 19 Knight 5.4ov
  3. 42 Sciver 11.3ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ismail 4 1 14 0 3.50
M. Kapp 5 1 15 2 3.00
A. Khaka 3 0 13 0 4.33
M. Klaas 1 0 3 1 3.00

Match Details

Date
14th Mar 2022
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
C A Polosak, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
G A V Baxter
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 14, 2022 2:01am

  •  

    13.4

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    13.3

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.

  •  

    13.2

    Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Ismail, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    13.1

    Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    12.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    12.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.

  •  

    12.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    12.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Lee.

  •  

    12.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    12.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    11.6

    Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    11.5

    Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    11.4

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tryon.

  • 11.3

    OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge to first slip, caught by Lee. Such an Unlucky dismissal! The in-form Sciver departs

  •  

    11.2

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kapp.

  •  

    11.1

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    10.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    10.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    10.4

    APPEAL! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Luus, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    10.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    10.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    10.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.

  •  

    9.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    9.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wolvaardt.

  •  

    9.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    9.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    8.6

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Preez.

  •  

    8.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    8.3

    Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    8.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Lee.

  •  

    6.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    6.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Wolvaardt, fielded by Kapp.

  •  

    6.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.

  •  

    6.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    6.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    6.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Kapp, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    5.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    5.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  • 5.4

    OUT! Bowled. Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, inside edge. Another one for Kapp. England loses their skipper just for nine.

  •  

    5.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    5.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    5.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    4.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.

  •  

    4.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

  •  

    4.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    4.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.

  •  

    3.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Preez.

  •  

    3.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    3.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.

Full Commentary