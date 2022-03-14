Cricket Match
South Africa
England
47-3 (13.4 ov)
South Africa vs England
|England 1st
|47-3 (13.4 ov)
|England Women are 47 for 3 with 36.2 overs left
England 1st Innings47-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|14
|32
|1
|0
|43.75
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Wolvaardt b Kapp
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|H.C. Knight (c)
|b Kapp
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|N.R. Sciver
|c Lee b Klaas
|16
|24
|3
|0
|66.67
|A.E. Jones
|Not out
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|Extras
|1nb, 1w,
|2
|Total
|13.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|47
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Wyatt 1.6ov
- 19 Knight 5.4ov
- 42 Sciver 11.3ov
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Mar 2022
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- G A V Baxter
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
13.4
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
13.3
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.
-
13.2
Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Ismail, fielded by Luus.
-
13.1
Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
12.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brits.
-
12.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.
-
12.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
12.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Lee.
-
12.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
12.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
11.6
Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
11.5
Masabata Klaas to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
11.4
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tryon.
-
11.3
OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge to first slip, caught by Lee. Such an Unlucky dismissal! The in-form Sciver departs
-
11.2
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kapp.
-
11.1
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
10.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brits.
-
10.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
10.4
APPEAL! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Luus, appeal made for Run Out.
-
10.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
10.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
10.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.
-
9.6
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
9.5
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wolvaardt.
-
9.4
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
9.3
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khaka.
-
9.2
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brits.
-
8.6
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Preez.
-
8.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
8.3
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
8.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
8.1
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.5
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.4
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.3
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.2
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.1
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Lee.
-
6.6
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
6.5
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Wolvaardt, fielded by Kapp.
-
6.4
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.
-
6.3
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaka.
-
6.2
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
6.1
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Kapp, fielded by Brits.
-
5.6
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
5.5
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
5.4
OUT! Bowled. Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, inside edge. Another one for Kapp. England loses their skipper just for nine.
-
5.3
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khaka.
-
5.2
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
5.1
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brits.
-
4.6
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
4.5
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
4.4
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kapp.
-
4.3
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.
-
4.2
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
4.1
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
3.6
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.
-
3.4
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.3
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Preez.
-
3.2
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brits.
-
3.1
Marizanne Kapp to Heather Knight. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Luus.