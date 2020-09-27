Southern Vipers have been crowned Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy champions after Charlotte Taylor's six-wicket haul secured a 38-run win over Northern Diamonds at Edgbaston.

Taylor (6-34) dismissed Hollie Armitage for 26, razed the middle order and then removed Sterre Kalis for a valiant 55 from 75 balls as Diamonds were bundled out for 193 chasing 232 for victory and Vipers made it seven wins out of seven in a perfect season.

Vipers looked on course for a massive score after being inserted with Georgia Adams (80 from 102 balls) hitting a fourth fifty-plus score of the campaign to help her side to 150-1 after 31 overs.

However, a middle-order collapse of five wickets for 22 runs, sparked by Diamonds leg-spinners Armitage (2-33) and Katie Levick (3-49), saw Vipers dismissed for 231 in 9.5 overs.

Diamonds' hopes were then shredded by spin, though, with the innings folding once Taylor had Armitage caught at point, Lauren Winfield's side going on to lose six wickets for 36 runs.

Kalis and Beth Langston (21) shared a stand of 49 for the eighth wicket, while Levick (8no) and Phoebe Graham (16) gave Vipers some jitters with a last-wicket stand of 21 before Adams claimed the trophy-sealing wicket and Vipers took the title named in honour of England's 1973 World Cup-winning captain.

Adams - the daughter of former Derbyshire and Sussex batsman Chris - has yet to play for the full England team but did her chances of a call-up no harm this summer, ending the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 500 runs at an average of 83.33 and a top-score of 154 not out

The 26-year-old struck a 68-ball fifty on Sunday, putting on 100 with fellow opener Ella McGaughan (35) - the fourth time Vipers have posted a century stand for the first wicket - and then 50 with Maia Bouchier (28 off 30).

Bouchier's exit, caught at mid-on off a long hop from Armitage, triggered the turnaround, and Adams was fifth woman out when she slogged Levick to Armitage on the deep midwicket fence.

Ellie Windsor's 37 from 48 balls lifted Vipers from 176-6 and 191-8 to past 200 and their total proved too taxing for Diamonds as Taylor ripped through their line-up.

Taylor had Alex MacDonald out hit wicket for a golden duck during a superb spell, while when she returned to have Kalis caught by Adams at mid-on to leave Diamonds nine down the game looked over.

Levick and Graham gave Diamonds faint hope but that was ended when Graham skied Adams to Paige Scholfield in the 43rd over.

