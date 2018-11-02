Opener Keaton Jennings repaired a top-order wobble and spinner Jack Leach bowled 13 impressive overs as England concluded their match practice for next week's first Test with a draw against a Sri Lanka Board XI.

Left-handed Jennings, included in the tour party despite averaging just 19.2 in 10 innings against India this summer with a top score of 42, contributed 45 to a total of 210-6 off 50 overs before retiring out.

Ben Stokes also retired after striking 53 off 58 deliveries and Sam Curran struck 48 not out as England rallied from 28-3 - Rory Burns (19), Joe Denly (nought) and Ollie Pope (nought) all falling in quick succession.

Jennings and Stokes put on 80 before Jos Buttler, batting at six, contributed 25 not out - Lahiru Kumara finishing with 3-19 from seven overs.

Leach, aiming to win his second Test cap next week, bowled for the first time in the middle this tour after being included in a 13-strong squad for the match, along with Olly Stone.

With James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid rested - and Jonny Bairstow out injured - England used eight bowlers, opening up with seamers Stuart Broad (1-10) and Curran (1-36) who duly claimed a wicket each.

Avishka Fernando (47 off 47 balls) offered stubborn resistance, hitting Curran for successive sixes and adding seven more boundaries before being run out in a mix-up to leave the Board XI 64-3 after 16 overs.

Leach quickly found his length and picked up the wicket of Kamindu Mendis, bowled for 12, to press his claims for a Test recall - possibly lining up alongside Moeen Ali and Rashid if England opt to go with three spinners.

Paceman Stone bowled Ashan Priyanjan to finish with 1-36, but Denly struggled for form, his five overs costing 43 runs.

Charith Asalanka weighed in with three sixes before retiring with 68 off 64 balls to his name, the sides shaking hands with the Board XI on 200-7.

