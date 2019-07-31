Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

294-8
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

172

Sri Lanka win by 122 runs

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in one-day international series

Angelo Mathews top-scored with 87 as Sri Lanka completed an ODI series sweep over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka wrapped up a 3-0 one-day international series whitewash against Bangladesh with a 122-run victory in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Angelo Mathews (87) and Kusal Mendis (54) guided Sri Lanka to a commanding 294-8, by putting on 101 for the fourth wicket.

Dimuth Karunaratne (46), Kusal Perera (42) and Dasun Shanaka (30) also made contributions as Bangladesh, without the injured Mustafizur Rahman, struggled to stop the flow of boundaries.

Soumya Sarkar made 69 from 86 balls in reply but Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals.

Kasun Rajitha removed openers Anamul Haque and Tamim Iqbal to leave Bangladesh 29-2 and the visitors struggled to recover.

Shanaka - who finished with 3-27 - ripped through the middle order and Lahiru Kumara (2-26) mopped up the tail as Bangladesh were dismissed for 172 in 36 overs.

Match Details

Date
31st Jul 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
R. Premadasa Stadium
Umpires
R R Wimalasiri, N N Menon
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.A.H. Bijoy c Fernando b Rajitha 14
T. Iqbal c Perera b Rajitha 2
S. Sarkar b Perera 69
M. Rahim c Mendis b Shanaka 10
M.M. Ali c Kumara b Shanaka 4
M. Mahmudullah c Perera b Shanaka 9
M.S. Rahman c sub b Kumara 7
M.H. Miraz c sub b Kumara 8
T. Islam Not out 39
S. Islam s Perera b De Silva 1
M.R. Hossain run out (Karunaratne) 2
Extras 5w, 2lb 7
Total All Out, 36.0 Overs 172
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Jayasuriya 6 0 40 0
C.A.K. Rajitha 5 0 17 2
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 10 0 44 1
M.D. Shanaka 6 0 27 3
P.W.H. De Silva 4 1 16 1
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 5 0 26 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK