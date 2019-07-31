Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka wrapped up a 3-0 one-day international series whitewash against Bangladesh with a 122-run victory in Colombo.

Angelo Mathews (87) and Kusal Mendis (54) guided Sri Lanka to a commanding 294-8, by putting on 101 for the fourth wicket.

Dimuth Karunaratne (46), Kusal Perera (42) and Dasun Shanaka (30) also made contributions as Bangladesh, without the injured Mustafizur Rahman, struggled to stop the flow of boundaries.

Soumya Sarkar made 69 from 86 balls in reply but Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals.

Kasun Rajitha removed openers Anamul Haque and Tamim Iqbal to leave Bangladesh 29-2 and the visitors struggled to recover.

Shanaka - who finished with 3-27 - ripped through the middle order and Lahiru Kumara (2-26) mopped up the tail as Bangladesh were dismissed for 172 in 36 overs.