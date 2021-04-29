Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
269-1 (84.0 ov)
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka 1st Innings269-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Das b Islam
|118
|190
|15
|0
|62.11
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|Not out
|116
|234
|11
|0
|49.57
|B.O.P. Fernando
|Not out
|33
|81
|4
|0
|40.74
|Extras
|1nb, 1w,
|2
|Total
|84.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|269
Fall of Wickets
- 209 Karunaratne 63.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Chowdhury
|15.4
|3
|47
|0
|3.00
|Ahmed
|15
|3
|52
|0
|3.47
|M.H. Miraz
|22
|4
|67
|0
|3.05
|M.S. Islam
|13
|2
|49
|1
|3.77
|T. Islam
|18
|2
|54
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Apr - 3rd May 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R M P J Rambukwella
Live Commentary
-
83.6
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
83.5
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
83.4
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
83.3
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
83.2
FOUR! Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
83.1
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
82.6
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
82.5
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
82.4
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
82.3
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
82.2
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chowdhury, fielded by Miraz.
-
82.1
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
81.6
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
81.5
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
81.4
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
81.3
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
81.2
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
81.1
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
80.6
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
-
80.5
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
80.4
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
80.3
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
80.2
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
80.1
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
79.6
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
79.5
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
79.4
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
79.3
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
79.2
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
79.1
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed. 50 partnership for the second wicket.
-
78.6
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
78.5
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
78.4
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
78.3
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
78.2
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
78.1
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
77.6
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
77.5
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
77.4
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
77.3
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
77.2
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hassan.
-
77.1
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, mis-fielded by Rahim, fielded by Miraz.
-
76.6
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
76.5
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
76.4
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
76.3
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
76.2
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
76.1
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
75.6
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
75.5
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
75.4
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
75.3
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam, fielded by Das, fielded by Hassan.
-
75.2
Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
75.1
Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
74.6
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hassan.
-
74.5
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
74.4
Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
74.3
FOUR! Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Much-needed boundary.
-
74.2
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
74.1
Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.