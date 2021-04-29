Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

269-1 (84.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

 

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 269-1 (84.0 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings269-1

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) c Das b Islam 118 190 15 0 62.11
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne Not out 116 234 11 0 49.57
B.O.P. Fernando Not out 33 81 4 0 40.74
Extras 1nb, 1w, 2
Total 84.0 Overs, 1 wkts 269
To Bat: 
A.D. Mathews,
D.M. de Silva,
P. Nissanka,
D.P.D.N. Dickwella,
R.T.M. Wanigamuni,
R.A.S. Lakmal,
M.V.T. Fernando,
P. Jayawickrama

Fall of Wickets

  1. 209 Karunaratne 63.1ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.J. Chowdhury 15.4 3 47 0 3.00
Ahmed 15 3 52 0 3.47
M.H. Miraz 22 4 67 0 3.05
M.S. Islam 13 2 49 1 3.77
T. Islam 18 2 54 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
29th Apr - 3rd May 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
R R Wimalasiri
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R M P J Rambukwella

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 29, 2021 12:24pm

  •  

    83.6

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.

  •  

    83.5

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    83.4

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    83.3

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.

  •  

    83.2

    FOUR! Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    83.1

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    82.6

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    82.5

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    82.4

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    82.3

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    82.2

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chowdhury, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    82.1

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    81.6

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    81.5

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    81.4

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    81.3

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    81.2

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    81.1

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    80.6

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    80.5

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    80.4

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    80.3

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    80.2

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    80.1

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    79.6

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.

  •  

    79.5

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    79.4

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    79.3

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    79.2

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    79.1

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed. 50 partnership for the second wicket.

  •  

    78.6

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    78.5

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Chowdhury.

  •  

    78.4

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    78.3

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    78.2

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    78.1

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    77.6

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    77.5

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    77.4

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.

  •  

    77.3

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    77.2

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hassan.

  •  

    77.1

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, mis-fielded by Rahim, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    76.6

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    76.5

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    76.4

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    76.3

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    76.2

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    76.1

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    75.6

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    75.5

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    75.4

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    75.3

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam, fielded by Das, fielded by Hassan.

  •  

    75.2

    Abu Jayed to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    75.1

    Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    74.6

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hassan.

  •  

    74.5

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    74.4

    Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    74.3

    FOUR! Taijul Islam to Oshada Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Much-needed boundary.

  •  

    74.2

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    74.1

    Taijul Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

