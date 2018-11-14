Sri Lanka vs England

Sam Curran followed up Jos Buttler's flowing fifty with an explosive half-century of his own in a last-wicket stand of 60 with James Anderson as England rallied from 171-7 to 285 all out on day one of the second Test, in Kandy.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Curran pummelled six maximums in an innings-changing 64 off 119 balls, having initially scored just 10 runs off his 50 deliveries faced, going up through the gears after Anderson had successfully overturned an lbw decision given against him first ball.

England, 1-0 up in the series, added 114 for their final three wickets after Buttler (63 off 67) had shifted the momentum of the day in the tourists' favour, scoring no less than 41 of his first 50 runs with a range of sweeps around the wicket.

By the end of the assault, Sri Lanka looked dishevelled and disorganised - unable to stem the flow until Curran holed out to long off, handing Dilruwan Perera (4-61) his fourth wicket.

The home side's day further unravelled when Kaushal Silva was clean bowled by a Jack Leach delivery that pitched on middle and straightened to hit off. At stumps, Sri Lanka were 26-1 off 12 overs, 259 runs in arrears.

England struck the first blow of the Test when Joe Root won his seventh toss in a row, earning the chance to bat first on a dry pitch that turned from the off, but found their lunch tally only marginally better off than their 113-5 in Galle after losing four wickets for 120.

Keaton Jennings (one) was the only batsman to fall to seam, the opener unable to build on his first Test 146no as he edged captain Suranga Lakmal behind push-driving.

Ben Stokes, promoted to three at Moeen Ali's expense, was busy at the crease and used his feet well but after a close DRS referral for lbw against Dilruwan on 10 there was to be no escape on 19 as he was trapped in front of off-stump.

Rory Burns (43 off 81) accumulated steadily but Root (14) could not stay with him, the England captain bowled by a Malinda Pushpakumara (3-81) delivery that scuttled through the gate.

Buttler upped the tempo before the break, sweeping on both sides of the wicket with assurance, despite seeing Burns depart caught at slip off Akila Dananjaya's fifth ball of the day.

Much like Root, Moeen Ali missed a straight one to fall to Pushpakumara but the strangest delivery of the day was that of Ben Foakes, who walked off after seemingly having edged to slip attempting to sweep Perera from well outside off.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, retained ahead of Jonny Bairstow after his century on debut last week, chose not to review the 'out' decision even though there was no clear evidence of a nick.

Buttler's adventure ultimately caused his demise as a miscued reverse sweep looped to short third man and at 171-7 England might have folded.

Adil Rashid (31 off 52) and Curran had other ideas, sharing a precious 45-run stand to see England up to and past the 200-mark.

Rashid launched Pushpakumara down the ground for the first six of the match and Curran followed up with a barrage of maximums of his own off Akila, including a sweet strike over extra cover.

The left-hander continued his calculated assault, receiving a life on 53 when he was dropped by Pushpakamura at long off, successfully sharing the highest stand of the innings with Anderson, who batted an hour for his seven not out.

Watch day two of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.15am on Thursday.