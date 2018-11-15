Sri Lanka vs England

Catch up with all the action from day two of the second Test in Kandy

Roshen Silva inspired a lower-order fightback as Sri Lanka earned a precious 46-run first-innings lead over England on day two of the second Test in Kandy.

Resilient Roshen struck 85 off 174 balls after coming in with the home side 146-5, stubbornly steering Sri Lanka to 336 despite incurring five penalty runs for a deliberate short run that swelled England's total from 285 to 290.

Two days before his 30th birthday, Roshen's mature knock was at the heart of a far more disciplined batting display that gives Sri Lanka every hope of levelling the series after their limp display in Galle.

Spinners Jack Leach (3-70), Adil Rashid (376) and Ali (2-85) shared the majority of the wickets but two moments of brilliance in the field by Ben Stokes could not mask an inconsistent display.

Leach made a surprise appearance late in the day, walking to the wicket as nightwatchman in partnership with opener Rory Burns - Keaton Jennings remaining safely in the pavilion as England reached stumps on 0-0 from one over.

1:18 England were awarded five extra runs after this bizarre moment in Sri Lanka's innings

Sri Lanka progressed well after starting the day on 26-1, Dimuth Karunaratne (63) and Dhananjaya de Silva (59) sharing a 96-run stand for the third wicket - Sri Lanka's best partnership of the series so far - once nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara slogged Moeen Ali to midwicket in the third over of the day.

England's three spinners struggled to find a consistent line and length as the pair showed far greater application with the bat than Sri Lanka had in the first Test, Karunaratne reverse-sweeping well on his way to an 18th Test fifty off 94 deliveries to improve his average in Tests this calendar year to 53.77.

It took a moment of brilliance to break the partnership - Stokes sprinting round from gully to pick up the ball as Dhananjaya set off for a quick single and then throwing down the wicket at the striker's end despite having only one stump to aim at with Karunaratne inches short of his ground.

0:41 Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test.

Stokes was quickly back in the game when Kusal Mendis, dismissed twice by Leach in Galle, fell to the spinner once again as the all-rounder stretched out his left hand to grab an instinctive catch at slip - the third wicket tilting the session in England's favour despite costing 113 runs.

The tourists turned the screw in the third over after lunch when Rashid, dropping on a more constant length, drew a feather of a nick from Dhananjaya with a jagging leg-break; 19 runs later the spinner had a second scalp as Ben Foakes parried, then caught another edge to send back Angelo Mathews (20) and reduce Sri Lanka to 165-6, just as England were in their first innings before Sam Curran went on the offensive.

Sri Lanka couldn't match such adventure, but Roshen did pick his gaps methodically in a seventh-wicket stand of 46 with Niroshan Dickwella (26), frequently clearing his front leg to hit against the off-spin of Ali and Leach.

With Rashid bowling too short too often, Root - mixing leg-spin with his more familiar offies - took up the mantle and broke through by scuttling a straightening ball under Dickwella's sweep. English hopes of a clatter where hindered either side of tea by Dilruwan Perera (15 off 37), who helped Roshen to reduce Sri Lanka's arrears to 33 before playing back to a Leach delivery that straightened to trap him in front.

Sri Lanka's deficit had shrunk to 18 runs by the time Root took the new ball after 82 overs.

Roshen rode an unusual road-hump when he failed to ground his bat turning for a second run, in the mistaken belief that he had cut Leach to third man for four. With the run incomplete, umpire Marais Erasmus signalled dead ball before awarding England five penalty runs - ruling under Law 41 of the game that the short run was deliberate - swelling the tourists' first innings total to 290.

"Cricket is a complex game with all of its rules and regulations and I don't think I've ever seen this in 20 years of playing cricket," said Sky Sports Cricket's Mike Atherton. "I don't think Sri Lanka were deliberately trying to steal a run, it was just dozy cricket from Roshen Silva."

Sri Lanka eased ahead unperturbed, Akila Dananjaya (31) out-scoring Roshen in a ninth-wicket stand of 56 after offering the toughest of catches to Jos Buttler at cover on 30 before last-man Suranga Lakmal contributed 15no to a 10th-wicket stand of 28 with Roshen, who missed out on a second Test century when he holed out off Rashid.

