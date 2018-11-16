Sri Lanka vs England

Highlights from day three of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England

Joe Root scored a magnificent century as England built a healthy 278-run lead on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Rory Burns (59) had earlier hit his maiden Test fifty to get England off to a positive start in Kandy and although there was a wobble after the opener's dismissal, Root held the innings together and was rewarded with a 15th Test hundred.

He was eventually dismissed for 124 by Akila Dananjaya, who was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers with a career-best 6-106, and after three quick wickets, Ben Foakes (51no) went through to his half-century before lightning and an imminent storm forced the players off the field with England 324-9.

An aggressive, sweep-heavy approach paid off for the tourists with Sri Lanka's spinners never allowed to settle and although England lost seven wickets to sweep shots, given the strength of their position in the match, few could argue the ploy was anything but a success.

Night-watchman Jack Leach was the first to fall victim to the sweep, in just the second over of the day, but Burns and Keaton Jennings used it to good effect as England rattled along at over four an over in the first hour.

The partnership reached 73 before Jennings (26) gloved a reverse sweep to slip to give Akila his first wicket but the runs continued to flow.

Malinda Pushpakumara (1-97) then trapped Burns lbw shortly after the opener had reached his half-century with a well-struck sweep for four and when Ben Stokes (0) fell in the same manner, second ball to Dilruwan Perera (2-87), England found themselves in a vulnerable position at 109-4, just 85 ahead - the frivolous loss of both reviews adding to the frustration.

Root and Jos Buttler put on 74 in good time either side of lunch to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka and, by the time Buttler (34) dragged an attempted reverse sweep onto his stumps off Akila, England had the edge, particularly given the ease with which Root was scoring.

Moeen Ali (10) was left to rue the earlier wasted reviews when he was given out lbw, again to Akila, when ball-tracking showed he was hit outside the line but the wicket did little to slow England as Foakes quickly took to his task.

Having gone to tea two shy of three figures, Root took centre stage again in the first over after the restart, reaching his second hundred in Asia with a thick edge for four down to third man in a rare over of seam bowling from Suranga Lakmal.

Akila eventually ended his fine knock, Root lbw as he tried to reverse sweep, and bowled Sam Curran with a beautiful off-break next ball.

Adil Rashid (2) was the off-spinner's sixth wicket, the third given leg before, although again a review would have saved him as replays showed a big inside edge.

With just one wicket remaining, Foakes accelerated and reached his fifty with a six over midwicket. A flash of lightning prevented him going any further but he and James Anderson (4no) will resume on day four aiming to stretch the lead to 300 and beyond.

