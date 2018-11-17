Sri Lanka vs England

Watch highlights of day four of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England from Kandy

Jack Leach took four wickets as England closed in on a series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka on day four of the second Test.

With Sri Lanka set 301 to win in Kandy, the left-arm spinner claimed three early wickets as England threatened to skittle their hosts cheaply.

However, Angelo Mathews (88), with the help of Dimuth Karunaratne (57), led the fightback and the match remained delicately poised at tea.

Moeen Ali (2-65) removed Mathews in the first over after the restart though and Leach (4-73) pinned Dilruwan Perera lbw in the next before the rain arrived with Sri Lanka 226-7, 75 short of their target and England three wickets from victory.

The day began with Sri Lanka hoping to wrap up England's second innings swiftly but Ben Foakes (65no) and James Anderson (12) were able to add a potential vital 22 runs before they could do so.

Sri Lanka soon faltered once their chase began, Foakes showing his lightning-fast hands to stump Kaushal Silva after the opener had been beaten by the dip and turn of Leach.

Dhananjaya de Silva was next to go, the first of two batsmen to be undone by Keaton Jennings' brilliance at short leg, as he turned an innocuous delivery from Leach leg side, only for the bat-pad fielder to take a remarkable one-handed reaction catch.

Leach has dominated Kusal Mendis throughout this series and didn't need long to get his man again, lbw after a successful England review, leaving Karunaratne and Mathews to rebuild.

Despite a couple of scares - Karunaratne edged between keeper and slip on 21 and Ben Stokes dropped a very tough catch with Mathews on 7, both off Ali - they did just that.

A stand of 77 either side of lunch kept them in the game, with Karunaratne going through to his second fifty of the match before Jennings' second sublime piece of fielding sent him packing.

The left-handed opener swept Rashid (1-52) and Jennings, diving to his left at short leg, realised he couldn't cling on to the catch and parried the ball to Foakes to complete an incredible catch.

Roshen Silva picked up where Karunaratne left off though and a partnership of 73 with Mathews put Sri Lanka in the ascendancy.

Even when another good England review saw Roshen (37) dismissed by Ali, Sri Lanka quickly wrestled back the momentum as Niroshan Dickwella went on the offensive.

By tea, Sri Lanka needed just 82 with five wickets in hand, but while only eight balls were possible after the break, it was enough for England to seize control.

Firstly, Ali trapped Mathews lbw from around the wicket, umpire's call on review not enough to save the former skipper, and then, five balls later, Leach hit Dilruwan flush on the toe and umpire Ravi raised his finger.

That was the last action of the day as the rain arrived and England will return on day five with three wickets to get, while Sri Lanka's hopes surely rest on the enterprising Dickwella.

