Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

 
In Play
Badge

England

71-3  (22.0 ov)

England are 71 for 3

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second Test between Sri Lanka and England in Kandy. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Nov 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns Not out 35
K.K. Jennings c Dickwella b Lakmal 1
B.A. Stokes lbw Perera 19
J.E. Root b Pushpakumara 14
J.C. Buttler Not out 1
Extras 1lb 1
Total 22.0 Overs 71 - 3
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 6 0 23 1
Perera 10 3 31 1
P.M. Pushpakumara 5 2 14 1
D.M. de Silva 0.3 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card