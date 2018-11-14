Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 71 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R Martinesz
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|35
|K.K. Jennings
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|1
|B.A. Stokes
|lbw Perera
|19
|J.E. Root
|b Pushpakumara
|14
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|22.0 Overs
|71 - 3
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|6
|0
|23
|1
|Perera
|10
|3
|31
|1
|P.M. Pushpakumara
|5
|2
|14
|1
|D.M. de Silva
|0.3
|0
|0
|0