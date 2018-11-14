Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
England
70-3 (21.4 ov)
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|70-3 (21.4 ov)
|England are 70 for 3
England 1st Innings70-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|35
|66
|5
|0
|53.03
|K.K. Jennings
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|B.A. Stokes
|lbw Perera
|19
|27
|2
|0
|70.37
|J.E. Root (c)
|b Pushpakumara
|14
|23
|2
|0
|60.87
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|21.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|70
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Jennings 4.3ov
- 44 Stokes 13.2ov
- 65 Root 18.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|6
|0
|23
|1
|3.83
|Perera
|10
|3
|31
|1
|3.10
|P.M. Pushpakumara
|4.5
|1
|14
|1
|2.90
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R Martinesz
Live Commentary
-
21.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
21.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
21.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
21.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
20.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
20.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
20.4
APPEAL! Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dickwella, appeal made for Stumped.
-
20.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
20.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
20.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
19.6
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
19.5
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
19.4
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
19.3
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
19.2
FOUR! Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Hard sweep all along the floor. That has been a positive for Burns this morning and each time he has found the gap.
-
19.1
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
18.6
OUT! Bowled. Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to. Straight through the gate. Root can't believe how this has missed the middle of the bat. Big gap though between pad and bat and that will be the disappointing thing for the England captain.
-
18.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
18.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
18.3
FOUR! Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Plenty of space out in the deep and Root finds it with a beautifully played sweep.
-
18.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
18.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, outside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
17.6
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
17.5
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
17.4
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
17.3
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
17.2
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
17.1
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
16.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
16.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
16.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
16.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
16.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
16.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
15.6
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
15.5
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
-
15.4
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
15.3
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
15.2
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
15.1
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Mendis.
-
14.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
14.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, thick edge to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
14.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run.
-
14.3
FOUR! Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Thumped down the ground. Root is happy to take the aggressive, aerial route against the left arm spinner even after his two dismissals to Herath previously.
-
14.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
14.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
13.6
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
13.5
Dilruwan Perera to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
13.4
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
13.3
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
13.2
OUT! L.B.W. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Dilruwan Perera to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to. Superb review from Sri Lanka. Very surprising that this wasn't given out on field with the ball turning from middle stump and hitting Stokes on the back leg. Two early wickets and the pitch is already showing signs of turn on day one.
-
13.1
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Lakmal.
-
12.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
12.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
12.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
12.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
12.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, shy attempt by Pushpakumara.
-
12.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Rory Burns. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.