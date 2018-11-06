Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 207 for 6
Match Details
- Date
- 6th - 10th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Galle International Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|9
|K.K. Jennings
|b Perera
|46
|M.M. Ali
|b Lakmal
|0
|J.E. Root
|b Herath
|35
|B.A. Stokes
|b Perera
|7
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dickwella b Perera
|38
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|53
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|17
|Extras
|1b, 1lb
|2
|Total
|63.1 Overs
|207 - 6
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|13
|4
|44
|2
|Perera
|15.3
|2
|43
|3
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|16
|2
|74
|0
|Herath
|18
|4
|44
|1