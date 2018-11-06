Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

 
In Play
Badge

England

207-6  (63.1 ov)

England are 207 for 6

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test in Galle. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
6th - 10th Nov 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Dickwella b Lakmal 9
K.K. Jennings b Perera 46
M.M. Ali b Lakmal 0
J.E. Root b Herath 35
B.A. Stokes b Perera 7
J.C. Buttler c Dickwella b Perera 38
B.T. Foakes Not out 53
S.M. Curran Not out 17
Extras 1b, 1lb 2
Total 63.1 Overs 207 - 6
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 13 4 44 2
Perera 15.3 2 43 3
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 16 2 74 0
Herath 18 4 44 1
Full Bowling Card