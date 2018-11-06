Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
England
207-6 (63.0 ov)
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|207-6 (63.0 ov)
|England are 207 for 6
England 1st Innings207-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|9
|12
|2
|0
|75.00
|K.K. Jennings
|b Perera
|46
|53
|7
|0
|86.79
|M.M. Ali
|b Lakmal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|b Herath
|35
|46
|5
|0
|76.09
|B.A. Stokes
|b Perera
|7
|19
|1
|0
|36.84
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dickwella b Perera
|38
|72
|4
|0
|52.78
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|53
|119
|4
|0
|44.54
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|17
|56
|0
|1
|30.36
|Extras
|1b, 1lb
|2
|Total
|63.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|207
- To Bat:
- A.U. Rashid,
- M.J. Leach,
- J.M. Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Burns 2.3ov
- 10 Ali 2.4ov
- 72 Root 16.1ov
- 98 Jennings 21.1ov
- 103 Stokes 23.3ov
- 164 Buttler 43.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|13
|4
|44
|2
|3.38
|Perera
|15.3
|2
|43
|3
|2.77
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|16
|2
|74
|0
|4.63
|Herath
|18
|4
|44
|1
|2.44
Match Details
- Date
- 6th - 10th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Galle International Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
Live Commentary
-
62.6
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
62.5
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
62.4
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis, fielded by Perera.
-
62.3
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
62.2
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
62.1
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
61.6
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
61.5
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
61.4
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
61.3
Rangana Herath to Sam Curran. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
61.2
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Chandimal.
-
61.1
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
60.6
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to first slip for no runs, mis-fielded by Dickwella, fielded by de Silva.
-
60.5
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
60.4
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
60.3
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
60.2
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run. Big cheer goes up around the ground as Foakes nudges his way to a maiden Test fifty. Very good achievement on a tough wicket.
-
60.1
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mathews. 200 up for England.
-
59.6
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
59.5
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, run save by Silva.
-
59.4
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
59.3
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
59.2
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
59.1
Rangana Herath to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
58.6
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
A good session for England as they have pushed the score onto 199-6 with Ben Foakes looking very good at the crease on 49 not out. The only wicket to fall was the one of Jos Buttler which will have disappointed the Sri Lankan bowlers as they have managed to find turn and bounce from the wicket while not creating many chances. Pretty even stuff so far at Galle, will that change in the final session?
-
58.5
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
58.4
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
58.3
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
58.2
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
58.1
FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Delicate touch using the pace on offer and guiding the ball down to third man.
-
57.6
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
57.5
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, padded to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
57.4
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
57.3
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
57.2
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
57.1
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
56.6
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
56.5
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
56.4
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Herath.
-
56.3
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
56.2
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
56.1
Suranga Lakmal to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
55.6
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
55.5
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Spanked all the way for a maximum. Meaty blow over the top from Curran who met the flighted delivery with the full face of the bat.
-
55.4
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Foakes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
55.3
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
55.2
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
55.1
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Silva.
-
54.6
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
54.5
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
54.4
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
54.3
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs.
-
54.2
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs.
-
54.1
Suranga Lakmal to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
53.6
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.
-
53.5
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
53.4
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
53.3
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Silva.
-
53.2
Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Herath.
-
53.1
Dilruwan Perera to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Herath.