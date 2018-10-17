Sri Lanka vs England

Watch the best bits from England's seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Kandy

Captain Eoin Morgan struck his fourth fifty in five ODI innings as England earned an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket victory in the rain-shortened third one-day international at Kandy.

Morgan (58no off 49 balls) continued his rich vein of form by steering the tourists to their victory target of 151 in 18.3 overs in a match reduced to 21-overs-a-side after a five-hour rain delay.

Jason Roy (41) and Ben Stokes (35no) also made telling contributions but the win was underpinned by leg-spinner Adil Rashid (4-36) and the recalled Tom Curran (3-17), who pegged Sri Lanka back to 150-9 after the home side made a rollicking start having been put in to bat.

Niroshan Dickwella (36 off 20) was at the epicentre of the onslaught, striking seven fours off his first 12 balls to dominate a 28-ball fifty-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama (35 off 34).

The left-hander looked to cash in after surviving a diving chance to Rashid at short fine-leg on 28 off Curran but fell trying to launch the Surrey seamer over the top, as Chris Woakes held a juggling catch.

Sri Lanka's momentum began to ebb away as Rashid bowled Kusal Mendis for a golden duck with his second ball, a delicious wrong 'un that slipped through the gate, and another quick double put England firmly back in the game.

Sadeera, looking increasingly frustrated as he hit the field, shovelled a rank full toss from Rashid to Woakes at square leg before Thisara Perera holed out first ball to Jason Roy at long off, leaving the home side 94-4 in the 13th over.

Roy collected his second catch of the innings as Dhananjaya de Silva (three) clothed a slower Curran delivery to mid-on and with Stokes serving up a variety of precise, pace-off deliveries at the other end boundaries proved hard to come by.

Just one came between overs 12-17 before Dasun Shanaka (21 off 10) slapped Stokes over midwicket for the first six of the innings in the 18th over and swept Rashid for another two balls later.

Rashid's revenge was swift - bowling Shanaka with a googly - and Jonny Bairstow's flat boundary throw found Akila Dananjaya short of his ground as the innings fizzled out.

England reduced their target by 17 runs in Lasith Malinga's first over as Jason Roy dragged a slower ball over midwicket for six only for Bairstow (four) to pick out mid-off Amila Aponso, who then bowled Joe Root off his pads for eight.

Roy rebuilt in an enterprising 46-run partnership with Morgan off 5.1 overs, striking Dananjaya impressively over long on for six, until he fell lbw to the spinner on review.

England remained well-placed on 91-3 off 10 overs and kept up with the required rate easily with the help of some audacious shots, including a towering six over the wicketkeeper's head from Stokes, that helped bring up a 47-ball fifty-run stand.

Morgan became the first England captain to score back-to-back ODI fifties in Sri Lanka by cutting Perera for four as the home fans seeped out of the Pallekele Stadium - Stokes ending the match with a straight six off Aponso.

