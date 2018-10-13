Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
England are 38 for 1 with 42.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R Martinesz
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Perera b Malinga
|0
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|8
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|26
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|7.3 Overs
|38 - 1
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Malinga
|3
|1
|19
|1
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|3.1
|0
|9
|0
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|1
|0
|7
|0