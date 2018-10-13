Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

 
In Play
Badge

England

38-1  (7.3 ov)

England are 38 for 1 with 42.3 overs left

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka v England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second ODI in Dambulla. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
13th Oct 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R Martinesz
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Perera b Malinga 0
J.M. Bairstow Not out 8
J.E. Root Not out 26
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 7.3 Overs 38 - 1
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Malinga 3 1 19 1
A.N.P.R. Fernando 3.1 0 9 0
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 1 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card