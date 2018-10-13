Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
England
44-1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|44-1 (8.3 ov)
|England are 44 for 1 with 41.3 overs left
England 1st Innings44-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Perera b Malinga
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|14
|25
|2
|0
|56.00
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|26
|22
|5
|0
|118.18
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|8.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|44
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 0.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|3
|1
|19
|1
|6.33
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|3.5
|0
|11
|0
|2.87
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R Martinesz
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
Live Commentary
-
8.3
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by de Silva.
-
8.2
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
8.1
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
7.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Shanaka.
-
7.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Perera.
-
7.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
7.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
6.6
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Change-up but the line and length is all wrong. Bairstow has plenty of time to pick the legspinner, rock back and find the gap.
-
6.5
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
6.4
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
6.3
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
6.2
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
6.1
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
5.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
5.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
5.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
5.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
5.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
5.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
4.6
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
4.5
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Quality batting from the England Test captain. Finding the boundaries on both sides of the wicket and this could have been his best. Picture perfect cover drive all along the floor.
-
4.4
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Fernando. Straighter line but that is exactly where Root loves it. Clipped off the pads and not a brilliant effort from Pradeep.
-
4.3
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Great use of the hands with not that much width on offer. Root has got off to a flyer this morning.
-
4.2
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
4.1
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
3.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
3.4
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Root finds the gap. It was a test for the outfield and the ball run across it nicely to the rope.
-
3.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
3.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
2.6
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
2.5
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Tucked off the legs as Malinga strays too straight. Not as much movement for him as there was in the first over.
-
2.4
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Perera.
-
2.3
Lasith Malinga to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera. Bairstow is finally off the mark in the third over.
-
2.3
Wide Lasith Malinga to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
2.2
Lasith Malinga to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
2.1
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.
-
1.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
1.6
Wide Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
1.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
1.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
1.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
1.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
0.6
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
0.4
OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, by Perera. Early strike for Sri Lanka. Malinga has found a hint of swing early on but his line was off down the legside. What has helped the bowler is that the ball seemed to have stuck in the wicket which meant Roy was through his shot too early.
-
0.3
Lasith Malinga to Jason Roy. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.2
Lasith Malinga to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.