Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

29-1 (6.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Sri Lanka are 29 for 1 with 43.2 overs left

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth ODI in Kandy. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
20th Oct 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, L E Hannibal
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.P.D.N. Dickwella Not out 18
W.S.R. Samarawickrama c Buttler b Woakes 1
L.D. Chandimal Not out 4
Extras 1w, 5lb 6
Total 6.4 Overs 29 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 3.3 0 7 1
Stone 3 0 17 0
Full Bowling Card