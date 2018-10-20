Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 29 for 1 with 43.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Oct 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, L E Hannibal
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|Not out
|18
|W.S.R. Samarawickrama
|c Buttler b Woakes
|1
|L.D. Chandimal
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|6.4 Overs
|29 - 1
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|3.3
|0
|7
|1
|Stone
|3
|0
|17
|0