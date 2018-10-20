Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
29-1 (6.4 ov)
England
Sri Lanka vs England
|Sri Lanka 1st
|29-1 (6.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 29 for 1 with 43.2 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings29-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|Not out
|18
|24
|3
|0
|75.00
|W.S.R. Samarawickrama
|c Buttler b Woakes
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|L.D. Chandimal (c)
|Not out
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|6.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Samarawickrama 4.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Oct 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, L E Hannibal
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
6.4
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
6.3
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.2
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Swiped over the top with disdain, Dickwella has sized up conditions and now wants to assert himself on this contest.
-
6.1
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
5.6
Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.5
APPEAL! Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hales, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.5
Wide Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.4
Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
5.3
Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hales.
-
5.2
FOUR! Olly Stone to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Easy pickings for Chandimal to get off the mark as Stone attempts to ramp up the pace. It's the first really poor ball England have bowled so far.
-
5.1
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
4.6
Chris Woakes to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs.
-
4.5
Chris Woakes to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hales.
-
4.4
Chris Woakes to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
4.3
Chris Woakes to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.2
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. Woakes gets reward for his impeccable start to give England their first moment to celebrate. The Warwickshire man has been right on the money so far with a bit of nibble off the pitch, and now he's found the edge through to Buttler. Sadeera was attempting a fairly ambitious flat-footed stroke and pays the price.
-
4.1
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
3.6
Olly Stone to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
3.5
Olly Stone to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
3.4
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Hales.
-
3.3
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.2
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming in back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.1
FOUR! Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Expertly punched, Dickwella knew the third man fielder was fine so he just had to beat backward point. This is a fluent start from the left-hander.
-
2.6
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
-
2.5
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Morgan.
-
2.4
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
2.3
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.2
Chris Woakes to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.
-
2.1
Chris Woakes to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.5
FOUR! Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. That's a bit of cheeky improvisation by Dickwella for the first boundary of the day. Stone dug this in short and it had plenty of pace on it, but Dickwella used that to his advantage by allowing the ball to run off the face.
-
1.4
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
1.3
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
1.2
Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Olly Stone to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.6
Chris Woakes to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
0.5
Chris Woakes to Sadeera Samarawickrama. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hales.
-
0.4
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Morgan, fielded by Curran. Morgan sets the tone for his side in the field with an athletic diving stop.
-
0.3
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.