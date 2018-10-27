The best of the action from the one-off T20 between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo.

Joe Denly took career-best T20I figures of 4-19 as England cruised to a 30-run victory against Sri Lanka in the one-off game in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Kent all-rounder, playing in his first international match in more than eight years, bowled both of the hosts' openers in his first two overs before returning to dismiss Thisara Perera (57) and Lasith Malinga (5) in the final over of the game.

Fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid impressed once more, picking up his own T20I career-best figures of 3-12, and although Sri Lanka captain Perera struck 57 off 31 balls, the rest of his team were unable to assist him as England bowled out the home side for 157.

Opener Jason Roy had endured a turbulent innings, in which he was dropped three times, but his 69 off 36 balls coupled with Moeen Ali's 27 off 11 balls helped the visitors to an intimidating 187-8, that proved too big a target for the home side.

v Live Test Cricket Sri Lanka vs England November 6, 2018, 4:00am

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

The start to England's final white-ball match of the tour proved to be chaotic, as Roy struck a six and three fours off the first seven balls he faced, smashing Malinga out of the attack.

Jos Buttler's (13) move up to opener proved brief, the wicketkeeper-batsman miscuing Amila Aponso to a diving Dinesh Chandimal at cover, before the spinner trapped Alex Hales (4) lbw three balls later - though replays showed the ball would have been missing leg.

It brought Eoin Morgan to the crease in the fifth over but he was heading back to the dugout just two overs later as Roy's indecision at the non-striker's end saw his captain well short of his crease having called for a quick single.

With England's innings not even at its halfway point, more havoc ensued as Roy - in between bludgeoning boundaries - was dropped twice in Lakshan Sandakan's second over - allowing him to bring up his half-century off 30 balls.

The Surrey batsman was then put down again in the deep next over, as ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Medis was denied a maiden wicket on debut, but a thin of bottom-edge was well taken by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as Roy eventually fell for 69 - with a replay unable to save the opener.

An hour's rain delay did little to dampen England's big hitting, with Ali smashing three sixes before he was bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva for a swashbuckling 27.

Cameos from Denly (20) and Ben Stokes (26) were ended by Malinga, who picked up the pair off consecutive balls, as the visitors finished on a challenging 187-7.

Entrusted with the new ball by captain Morgan, Denly needed just six balls to pick up his first wicket as he bowled Kusal Mendis (1) before removing fellow Sri Lankan opener Dickwella (3) in identical fashion in his next over.

Ambidextrous spinning allrounder Kamindu Mendis playing an entertaining cameo, hitting 24 off 14 balls, but Rashid had the 20-year-old caught at deep midwicket before having De Silva dismissed lbw, on review, two balls later to leave the hosts' chase in disarray.

T20 specialist Chris Jordan - flown in specifically for the match - had Isuru Udana caught on the circle before castling Aponso before Denly returned to great success to ensure England's limited-overs part of the tour ended on a high.