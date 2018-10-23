Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England need 246 runs to win from 28.5 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- R. Premadasa Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|b Rajitha
|4
|A.D. Hales
|c Mendis b Chameera
|0
|J.E. Root
|c Samarawickrama b Chameera
|10
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dickwella b Chameera
|0
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|66
|M.M. Ali
|c Chandimal b Perera
|37
|S.M. Curran
|c Sandakan b de Silva
|2
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|21.1 Overs
|121 - 6
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|5
|0
|21
|1
|P.V.D. Chameera
|5
|0
|19
|3
|Perera
|2
|0
|18
|0
|D.M. de Silva
|2.1
|0
|15
|1
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|4
|0
|12
|1
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|3
|0
|35
|0