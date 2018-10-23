Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
366-6 (50.0 ov)
England
122-7
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|122-7 (22.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|366-6 (50.0 ov)
|England need 245 runs to win from 27.5 overs
England 1st Innings122-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Rajitha
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|A.D. Hales
|c Mendis b Chameera
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root
|c Samarawickrama b Chameera
|10
|16
|0
|0
|62.50
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Dickwella b Chameera
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.A. Stokes
|c Perera b Perera
|67
|60
|12
|0
|111.67
|M.M. Ali
|c Chandimal b Perera
|37
|37
|5
|1
|100.00
|S.M. Curran
|c Sandakan b de Silva
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|L.E. Plunkett
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|22.1 Overs, 7 wkts
|122
- To Bat:
- L.E. Plunkett,
- T.K. Curran
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Roy 0.6ov
- 4 Hales 1.2ov
- 4 Buttler 1.4ov
- 28 Root 7.2ov
- 107 Ali 18.2ov
- 121 Curran 21.1ov
- 122 Stokes 22.1ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|5
|0
|21
|1
|4.20
|P.V.D. Chameera
|5
|0
|19
|3
|3.80
|Perera
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|D.M. de Silva
|2.3
|0
|15
|1
|6.00
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|4
|0
|12
|1
|3.00
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|3
|0
|35
|0
|11.67
Sri Lanka 1st Innings366-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Root b Ali
|95
|97
|12
|0
|97.94
|W.S.R. Samarawickrama
|b Ali
|54
|48
|8
|0
|112.50
|L.D. Chandimal (c)
|c Roy b Curran
|80
|73
|6
|2
|109.59
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Stokes b Plunkett
|56
|33
|1
|6
|169.70
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Roy b Rashid
|18
|11
|3
|0
|163.64
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|c Hales b Curran
|11
|12
|0
|1
|91.67
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|19
|15
|1
|1
|126.67
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|Not out
|18
|11
|1
|1
|163.64
|Extras
|8w, 4b, 3lb
|15
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|366
Fall of Wickets
- 137 Samarawickrama 19.1ov
- 168 Dickwella 25.4ov
- 270 Mendis 38.2ov
- 300 Shanaka 41.3ov
- 328 Chandimal 45.3ov
- 328 Perera 45.4ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Wood
|8
|0
|55
|0
|6.88
|S.M. Curran
|6
|0
|46
|0
|7.67
|T.K. Curran
|8
|0
|71
|2
|8.88
|Ali
|8
|0
|57
|2
|7.13
|Rashid
|10
|0
|52
|1
|5.20
|Plunkett
|5
|0
|44
|1
|8.80
|Stokes
|5
|0
|34
|0
|6.80
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- R. Premadasa Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
22.1
OUT! Caught. Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Perera.
-
21.6
Dhananjaya de Silva to Adil Rashid. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
21.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Adil Rashid. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
21.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Samarawickrama.
-
21.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
21.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
21.1
OUT! Caught. Dhananjaya de Silva to Sam Curran. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off, by Sandakan. Lovely shot from Curran, but straight to long on! He didn't even have to move. England in real trouble here as they lose their sixth wicket.
-
20.6
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
20.5
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
20.4
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
20.3
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, leading edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
20.2
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
20.1
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, to leg backing away cutting, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
19.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
19.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Sam Curran. Chinaman half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rajitha.
-
19.4
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
19.3
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Goes the other way this time! Chandimal might be thinking about a change of bowling at this end, Sandakan has been expensive.
-
19.2
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Crunched through the legside. It looks like cramp that Stokes is struggling with but if anything that's making him more dangerous at the moment!
-
19.1
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
18.6
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
18.5
Akila Dananjaya to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
18.4
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama.
-
18.3
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge to cover, by Chandimal. Got him! Goes for the big hit legside, perhaps he thought it was the leg spinner. It wasn't, it was the googly and hitting against the spin Moeen got a top edge that went up in the air and Chandimal did well to cover some ground and take the catch diving forward. That will be painful as his elbows and knees dragged along a hard wicket on the edge of the square.
-
18.1
Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
17.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
17.5
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, past third man for 4 runs. Lovely late cut from Stokes, very clever batting.
-
17.4
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. That's 50 for a rather incapacitated Ben Stokes. Stand and deliver stuff from him now.
-
17.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rajitha.
-
17.2
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Hit down the ground, the field is up so it's a fairly safe shot.
-
17.1
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
16.6
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, down leg side backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
16.5
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
16.4
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to point for no runs, run save by Chameera.
-
16.3
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
16.2
Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama. Almost carries to the fielder!
-
16.1
Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
15.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
15.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Moeen Ali. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
15.4
Lakshan Sandakan to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
15.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
15.2
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, past third man for 4 runs. Gets it fine past the keeper and the ball beats the fielder to the rope.
-
15.1
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Ben Stokes. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A long hop first up, put away with ease by Stokes who is struggling with his running after being hit just above the knee earlier.
-
14.6
Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
14.5
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
14.4
Akila Dananjaya to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
14.3
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
14.2
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
14.1
Akila Dananjaya to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
13.6
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Moeen Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short and Moeen is quick on his feet, getting back in his crease and pulling over mid-wicket.
-
13.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.
-
13.4
SIX! Dhananjaya de Silva to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smashed away! Moeen gives it the long handle and that's England's first maximum.
-
13.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
13.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Moeen Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
13.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.