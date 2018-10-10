Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
England
92-2 (15.0 ov)
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|92-2 (15.0 ov)
|Inspection at 8pm local time.
England 1st Innings92-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c sub b Perera
|24
|27
|4
|0
|88.89
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Dickwella b Fernando
|25
|24
|4
|1
|104.17
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|25
|28
|4
|0
|89.29
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|14
|11
|1
|1
|127.27
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|15.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|92
Fall of Wickets
- 49 Bairstow 7.6ov
- 51 Roy 8.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|5
|0
|37
|0
|7.40
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|5
|0
|23
|1
|4.60
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|5
|0
|30
|1
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R Martinesz
Live Commentary
-
14.6
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
14.5
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
14.4
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
14.3
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
14.2
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
14.1
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
13.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Malinga goes short again but Root is ready and waiting this time and pulls it away into the gap.
-
13.5
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
13.4
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
13.4
Wide Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
13.3
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Slower ball full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
13.2
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
13.1
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
12.6
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Well picked up by Morgan, Malinga is back there but it's over his head and that's six.
-
12.5
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
12.4
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
12.3
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
12.2
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
12.1
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Wow I can't believe that's gone for four. Root stood up tall and punched this away off the back foot and timed it so well it just didn't stop!
-
11.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. On the pads and tucked away fine, that was a poor delivery from Malinga, expensive over.
-
11.5
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Short, off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
11.4
Lasith Malinga to Eoin Morgan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
11.3
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
11.2
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Nice touch from Root will earn him four.
-
11.1
Lasith Malinga to Joe Root. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
10.6
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.5
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
10.4
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
10.3
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
10.2
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
10.1
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
9.6
APPEAL! Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dickwella, appeal made for Caught. That has come back a long way! Goes through the gate and over the top of off stump. The Sri Lankans are appealing for a catch behind, it did seem to hit something but I don't think it was bat, just flicked the pad.
-
9.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
9.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
9.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
9.2
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Lucky! Root drives and gets an outside edge through third slip for four. There is a wide first slip but he can't reach it diving to his right.
-
9.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
8.6
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
8.5
Akila Dananjaya to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
8.4
OUT! Caught (Sub). Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off. How things can change quickly in this game! All of a sudden England are two down as Roy tries to play rather a rash shot down the ground. It's the off break from Dananjaya, it dips and turns a little and Roy is nowhere near it. He has a bit of a swipe and the ball goes up but not far enough, mid-off takes it going backwards.
-
8.3
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.
-
8.2
Akila Dananjaya to Joe Root. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
8.1
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
7.6
OUT! Caught. Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella. Breakthrough for Sri Lanka! Baistow going hard at the drive but this time the ball takes a feather of an edge and Dickwella takes it reaching forward behind the stumps.
-
7.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
7.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
7.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
7.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
7.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, run save by Perera.
-
6.6
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Goes back this time and hits offside, four more.
-
6.5
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Thumped over wide long on and that's gone all the way for six. No respect from Bairstow.
-
6.4
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
6.3
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
6.2
Akila Dananjaya to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
6.1
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
5.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
5.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
5.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
5.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Perera. Good intensity in the running early on in the innings.
-
5.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Sandakan, direct hit by Perera.
-
5.1
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. A little hop down the wicket and Roy goes up and over mid-on. That's the first sign of real aggression as this pair look to cash in during the powerplay.