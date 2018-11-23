Sri Lanka vs England

Watch highlights of day one of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo

Jonny Bairstow marked his return to the England side with his sixth Test century as the tourists enjoyed the better of day one of the third Test.

With England eyeing a 3-0 series whitewash in Colombo, Bairstow, batting at No 3, put on 100 with Joe Root (46) for the third wicket and then 99 with Ben Stokes (57) for the fourth.

He reached his hundred 35 minutes after tea, roaring in celebration after completing the single to take him to three figures before he was eventually dismissed for 110.

Sri Lanka fought back after tea, Bairstow's wicket one of four in the evening session as England closed on 312-7.

After Root won the toss for an eighth Test in succession, England lost both openers early. Rory Burns (14) started brightly before going back to a Dilruwan Perera delivery that skidded on to clip his off stump before Malinda Pushpakumara removed Keaton Jennings (13), who tamely turned the ball to leg slip.

In between the wickets, Bairstow signalled his intent by driving his first ball through the covers for four.

Root was quickly into his stride too, but had a lucky escape when on just seven as he walked past left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan's sharply turning delivery, only to turn back and see the ball whistle past leg stump with Niroshan Dickwella unable to complete the stumping.

Sri Lanka then proceeded to waste both their reviews in the space of seven overs, firstly sending an appeal for caught behind upstairs - replays showed daylight between Bairstow's bat and the ball - and asking for an optimistic lbw shout against Root to be checked.

England's two Yorkshiremen then eased through the remainder of the session, scoring freely, and although runs were slightly harder to come by after lunch, they appeared in little trouble as Bairstow reached his half-century.

Root looked certain to join him but a rush of blood saw him top-edge a slog-sweep, giving Danushka Gunathilaka a simple catch at midwicket and Sandakan a first wicket of the innings.

To say Stokes was scratchy at the beginning of his innings would be among the bigger understatements of this year and by the time he got off the mark from his 15th ball, he had survived two huge lbw appeals, ball-tracking showing the second of which, off Dilruwan, should have seen him on his way, leaving Sri Lanka to curse their squandered reviews.

It proved costly as Stokes overcame his early struggles and began to open up either side of tea, hitting Dilruwan for a pair of sixes on his way to bringing up his 16th Test fifty.

Bairstow's penchant for scoring runs when he has a point to prove is well known and having done so again, there was no shortage of emotion in his celebration after sweeping to reach his ton, the frustration at being omitted from the side for the second Test perhaps coming out as he screamed with delight.

Stokes was unmistakably furious as he nicked off later in the over, handing Sandakan a second wicket and the spinner made Bairstow his third, bowled attempting to launch the ball over the legside midway through the evening session.

Jos Buttler (16) and Ben Foakes (13) followed while Moeen Ali (23no) benefitted from two dropped catches, on 2 and 18, as well as reviewing successfully after being given out lbw to Dilruwan.

Ali's luck continued right until the last. He was given lbw again off Dilruwan but reviewed for a second time, a faint inside enough to save him on this occasion and he and Adil Rashid (13no) will resume their partnership on day two.

