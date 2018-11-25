Sri Lanka vs England

Highlights from day three of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo

Four wickets late in the day left England just six away from victory in the third Test after setting Sri Lanka 327 to win in Colombo.

Moeen Ali (2-16) had Danushka Gunathilaka caught at slip and bowled Dimuth Karunaratne either side of Jack Leach (1-12) removing Dhananjaya de Silva lbw before Ben Stokes (1-14) bounced out Angelo Mathews as Sri Lanka closed on 53-4.

Jos Buttler's composed half-century had earlier help England recover after three early wickets from Dilruwan Perera (5-88) left them reeling on 39-4.

However, an 89-run stand between Buttler (64) and Stokes (42) began the rebuild with England eventually bowled out for 230, before hammering home their advantage late in the day.

Sri Lanka had made the perfect start to the day when Dilruwan's first ball - the first of the morning - skidded on and trapped Keaton Jennings (1) lbw. And it got better for the home side six overs later when the off-spinner removed England's other opener, Rory Burns (7), also lbw.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root tried to push the pressure back on the bowling side with some energetic running between the wickets but neither last long enough for the plan to have the desired effect: Bairstow (15) superbly caught at short leg by sub fielder Kaushal Silva off Dilruwan and Root (7) sending a leading edge back to Malinda Pushpakumara, who took a good catch diving to his left.

England were in danger of throwing away a significant first-innings advantage but Buttler and Stokes weathered the storm and calmly went about salvaging the innings.

Buttler was using his feet to good effect against the spinners and although he had to review to overturn an lbw decision against him, he otherwise appeared in complete control of the situation.

Stokes, too, seemed assured at the crease but he required two reprieves to make it through to lunch. First, he thumped Lakshan Sandakan straight to cover and then, in the last over before the break, he nicked the ball to slip. On both occasions though, the wrist-spinner was guilty of overstepping and Stokes survived.

The fifth-wicket partnership was approaching 100 before Stokes, having hit his previous ball for four, miscued a shot over the top and was caught at long on, handing Dilruwan a fourth wicket.

Buttler went through to a well-crafted 50, his 12th in Tests, from 59 balls despite hitting only three boundaries before he was eventually stumped down the legside off Sandakan (2-76), who was relieved to see the smallest fraction of his heel behind the line as the third umpire checked the no-ball.

The left-armer had a second in his next over, Ali (22) well caught at slip by Dhananjaya but Ben Foakes and Adil Rashid added 44 either side of tea to take England's lead beyond 300.

Pushpakumara (3-28) removed Rashid (24) and Stuart Broad (1) in quick succession while both Foakes (36no) and Leach reviewed successfully after being given out lbw and caught bat-pad, respectively.

Leach was eventually caught behind off Dilruwan to end the innings; the wicket was the off-spinner's fifth of the innings and his 100th at home in Test cricket.

A successful chase would be the highest in Test history at the SSC and that challenge became that much more difficult for Sri Lanka when they lost Gunathilaka (6) early, edging to Stokes at slip after jabbing forward at Ali.

Leach made an immediate impact, ousting Dhanajaya (0) with his third ball, and when Karunaratne (23), Sri Lanka's most consistent batsman throughout the series, was bowled through the gate by Ali, England tails were up.

Stokes was introduced to try and repeat his fiery spell on the second day and with the help of a very loose shot from Mathews (5) and an excellent catch from Broad, the plan worked, leaving England just six wickets away from victory.

