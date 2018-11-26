Sri Lanka vs England

Highlights from day four of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo

England were made to work before wrapping up a 42-run win over Sri Lanka in the third Test to secure their first away series whitewash for almost 56 years.

The tourists were held up by a century stand between Kusal Mendis (86) and Roshen Silva (65) but Jack Leach's brilliant run out broke the partnership and, despite a spirited effort from No 11 Malinda Pushpakumara (42no), victory was secured just after tea.

Leach took the final wicket of Suranga Lakmal as he and Moeen Ali ended with four wickets apiece in the innings and 18 each in the series.

The clean sweep is England's first in Asia and their first in an away Test series since March 1963 against New Zealand.

After four wickets late on day three, the fourth morning began with many observers anticipating a clatter of wickets and a quick England victory, but it was soon apparent that it would not be that simple for Joe Root's side.

It took just over half an hour before they made the first breakthrough, night-watchman Lakshan Sandakan (7) nicking a sharply-turning delivery from Leach to Ben Stokes at slip.

However, that was their only success of the morning with Leach the only bowler to find any rhythm and Mendis and Roshen becoming increasingly comfortable as the overs went by.

Mendis passed 50 for the first time in the series, defending where necessary and punishing the bad balls, of which there were many before lunch, with Roshen doing likewise.

England continued to toil early in the afternoon session, wasting a review on an optimistic caught behind appeal against Mendis shortly before the 100 partnership came up.

There was still no sense of panic from England but, having been widely dismissed prior to the start of play, a Sri Lanka win was becoming an ever more realistic possibility.

Not for the first time in the series, it took an excellent piece of fielding to change the complexion of the game. Roshen pushed the ball into the legside and turned for two without checking on his partner, Mendis slipped slightly in turning although given how far short of his ground he was when Leach's throw from the deep broke the stumps, even a faultless turn may not have saved him.

Roshen reached his half-century in the next over but nearly lost another partner just before the drinks break as Niroshan Dickwella top-edged a sweep and Keaton Jennings, running around from short fine leg, dropped a very tough chance as he dived forward.

Leach returned to the attack and had Dickwella (19) caught by Jennings at leg gully with just his second ball, before Dilruwan Perera (5), after a number of overs of struggle, gave Jennings another catch, his sixth of the match, this time off Ali at bat-pad.

England then moved to within one wicket of victory when Roshen was dismissed lbw by Ali (4-92). It took a review to get him, UltraEdge confirming England's belief that the ball had brushed the pad just before it was met by the middle of Roshen's bat.

No 11 Malinda Pushpakumara went on the counter-attack to delay England's victory and give Sri Lanka the very faintest glimmer of hope that an extraordinary victory may be possible.

That hope grew stronger as the partnership passed 50 and the runs required dipped below that mark but Leach (4-72) took the final wicket in the first over after tea, Lakmal reviewing in vain after being given hit in front, to secure the win.